Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-02 10:59:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Personal connections are an important part of Martin's recruiting success

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Every coach is going to eventually want to be known for what they do on the field, but for some college coaches it's hard to ignore the other thing they're good at. Arizona cornerbacks coach Demetr...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}