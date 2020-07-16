GOAZCATS - Pac-12 Spotlight: How has pandemic impacted recruiting?

They say all politics are local and the same adage might be true in recruiting, never more than during a global pandemic. Commitments are coming off the board at a rapid pace this offseason, and an argument could be made it’s because of the NCAA's moratorium on in-person recruiting. With so many pledges already done, the expectation is there could be a massive decommitment season coming as well and that could change the scope of every recruiting class. Here is a look at each program in the Pac-12 and how they have recruited locally and away from home as the summer continues into an uncertain fall.

ARIZONA

Staying home: Kevin Sumlin and his staff have not landed any in-state prospects and even those within the seven-hour threshold of campus are stretching it as three Southern California prospects live more than six hours away. Three-star JUCO DE Alejandro Navarro-Silva and three-star DB Cole Batson from San Clemente, Calif., lead the way. Hitting the road: The Wildcats have been much busier in other regions as Arizona has found success in Texas with four commitments along with some hits in Louisiana. Arizona also went to Washington twice - including for QB Clay Millen - along with Illinois and Northern California for commits including new pledge Logan Kraut. Farrell’s take: The state of Arizona is getting raided by everyone and that’s not good for Sumlin and the Wildcats. Elite prospects have gone to Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Minnesota and elsewhere and it’s becoming a problem. Sumlin’s ties to Texas and Louisiana recruiting areas have helped, but things are not going well locally despite the shutdown.

ARIZONA STATE

Staying home: The Sun Devils have not landed a single in-state prospect as Arizona State and Arizona continue to have problems keeping local talent home but Herm Edwards and his staff have done a solid job in California so far. Three of Arizona State’s eight commitments are from California with QB Finn Collins leading the charge. Hitting the road: It has been a scattershot of commitments from outside the region as the Sun Devils went to Michigan for DE Caleb Banks, Wisconsin for TE Garrett Gillette, North Carolina for LB Isaiah Pipkin, Texas for LB Jaydon Williams and Florida for OG Charles Armstrong. The focus has not been only one state or region as ASU has gone everywhere early in this recruiting class. Farrell’s take: Like Arizona, Arizona State is getting killed in its home state and it’s an issue. California has been good to Edwards since he was hired and the Sun Devils will continue to be a factor there, but being forced to go all over the country for recruits is impressive in this time but also dangerous.

CAL

Staying home: Justin Wilcox and his staff have done an excellent job winning some recruiting battles with recruits from down the road as Folsom, Calif., three-star ATH Kaleb Higgins and four-star TE Jermaine Terry are already committed. Three-star DE Akili Calhoun Jr. out of nearby Brentwood (Calif.) Liberty could be a star in the making. Hitting the road: Over the last few months, even though Cal could not have prospects on campus, the coaching staff has done an admirable job landing commits from Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus WR J. Michael Sturdivant, three-star DB Fatuvalu Iosefa from Hawaii and three-star ATH Hunter Barth out of Arizona who could be another sleeper. QB commit Kai Millner is also from Arizona and Minnesota OL Bastian Swinney is also in this class. Farrell’s take: Cal has done an OK job in-state and the Golden Bears are doing a good job with long distance recruits. They need to be more of a factor in Southern California however and that doesn’t seem to be happening.

COLORADO

Staying home: First-year coach Karl Dorrell and his staff are also off to a slower start than some programs but he’s already landed two major in-state commitments from four-star tight end Erik Olsen and three-star receiver Chase Penry, who could be a sleeper in the West. The top five prospects in the state, though, are expected to head elsewhere. Hitting the road: The biggest commit outside that seven-hour radius of campus came from three-star linebacker Zepahniah Maea out of Henderson (Nev.) Liberty. Colorado also went to Texas for OL Jackson Anderson and Florida for DE Allan Baugh. The Buffs recently added JUCO DB Trustin Oliver, who’s playing at Council Bluffs (Iowa) Iowa Western CC. Farrell’s take: The in-state recruiting has been good but that won’t win a ton of games, so the Buffs need to hit Texas and California like the old days. It’s an uphill climb.

OREGON

Staying home: The only Oregon commit within a seven-hour radius of campus is the state’s top prospect in Lebanon, Ore., four-star linebacker Keith Brown, who picked the Ducks late in his junior season as they were always considered the frontrunner. Hitting the road: What makes the job Mario Cristobal and his staff has done even more impressive is that so many commits are from the West region but a considerable distance away. California has been a hot spot for the Ducks and is again this year as six commits are from that region including the top receiver in Troy Franklin. The state of Arizona has been a prime spot, too, as the top two prospects there are committed in QB Ty Thompson and OL Bram Walden. Mississippi, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah and New York all have prospects committed as well. Farrell’s take: Few teams in the country are recruiting better than Oregon during the shutdown and the Ducks know they have to recruit nationally and are hitting a home run. The recruiting in California is key, but Cristobal is also luring prospects from across the country and that’s the key for a push for a national title. If they keep recruiting this way they are bound to be a playoff team.

OREGON STATE

Staying home: The Beavers have only six pledges so far this recruiting class but in-state recruiting has been the main focus and recently Oregon State landed a big commitment from high three-star running back Damir Collins, who should fit in perfectly in that offense. QB Sam Vidlak could be due for a rankings bump once his senior season rolls around and OL Henry Buckles from Hood River (Ore.) Valley is also committed. Hitting the road: Three-star linebacker Easton Mascarenas could be the sleeper in this small recruiting class so far as he has excellent film and could be poised for a big senior season. He picked Oregon State over 10 other offers. JUCO defensive end Alex Lemon, who’s playing in Iowa, is also committed along with new tight end pledge J.T. Byrne from Carmel, Calif. Farrell’s take: Oregon State is another program with a small class so it’s hard to gauge. The Beavers have done OK in-state but, again they are second fiddle to Oregon so they need to hit California like everyone else. They have, but not with a ton of success.

STANFORD

Staying home: It has been a slow offseason for Stanford in part because of the coronavirus travel ban and the Cardinal are sitting at just four commitments. The only local one is from three-star quarterback Ari Patu out of powerhouse Folsom, Calif. He committed in mid-April. Hitting the road: Since late April, Stanford has landed commitments from two state of Texas prospects and one from Georgia. Three-star defensive backs Jimmy Wyrick and Caleb Ellis are from Texas and three-star safety Joshua Moore from Atlanta (Ga.) Marist School picked the Cardinal over 37 other offers. Farrell’s take: Stanford is puzzling as the academics alone are an easy sell during the shutdown. I’m not sure what’s going on here.

UCLA

Staying home: Nine of 12 commitments have come from California prospects or at least recruits in the region. Four-star ATH Devin Kirkwood is the top-rated in-state recruit but OL Thomas Cole, a high three-star, could be underrated at this point. Hitting the road: Three-star receiver Keontez Lewis from East St. Louis, Ill., was a surprise commitment over the last couple weeks and UCLA took a pledge from Centreville (Ala.) Bibb County RB Deshun Murrell, who had more than 30 offers. The Bruins also went to New Mexico for three-star DL Tyler Kiehne. Farrell’s take: There is a big drop off from Washington down to UCLA in the Pac-12 and its because Chip Kelly isn’t doing a great job with in-state prospects. The Bruins are all over the map in recruiting, so it’s hard to see a set strategy.

USC

Staying home: Southern California is one of the most talent-rich areas in the country and USC has over the years had the good fortune of recruiting and signing a lot of those prospects. When it comes to this recruiting class, the Trojans have loaded up with California prospects with 10 commitments already including two four-star quarterbacks in Jake Garcia and Miller Moss. USC has also gone to Nevada for WR Michael Jackson and LB Ma’a Gaoteote is expected to play his senior year at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman. Hitting the road: An argument has been made if USC is going to return to national prominence that there needs to be more national recruiting. The staff has hit Texas especially hard this recruiting cycle with three commitments from there in RB Brandon Campbell, WR Quaydarius Davis and TE Lake McRee. Players from Maryland and Washington are also on the list. Farrell’s take: Clay Helton has rebounded well from a disastrous 2020 class and the addition of Donte Williams has been huge. The local recruiting has been excellent and landing two four-star quarterbacks from Cali was a must. The addition of elite Texas prospects is somewhat new and welcome. But USC needs to have that East Coast reach they once had and that’s a long way away.

UTAH

Staying home: Three of the top five prospects from the state of Utah are already committed but Utah always does well with in-state prospects and the only local prospect is three-star DE Viliami Pouha from South Jordan (Utah) Bingham. The Utes did great with in-state prospects in 2020. It’s been a little slower so far but Utah should be fine. Hitting the road: With only six total commits it’s been slim pickings for Utah but Kyle Whittingham and his staff went to California for four-star QB Peter Costelli, Arizona for LB Trey Reynolds along with Washington, Florida and Texas as well. Four-star RB Ricky Parks out of Tampa (Fla.) Gaither was a big pickup recently. Farrell’s take: I like the way Utah recruits in state and the state of Utah is underrated for talent. It’s a very small class, so it’s hard to really gauge success here.

WASHINGTON

Staying home: First-year coach Jimmy Lake and his staff have landed five in-state prospects already in this class led by five-star quarterback Sam Huard but there are two even bigger fish in DE J.T. Tuimoloau and WR Emeka Egbuka. The Huskies have a huge opportunity if they can keep those players home since it’s the first time in Rivals history that there are three five-stars from the state of Washington. Hitting the road: Under the previous coaching staff, Washington did a great job getting into California and that has not changed as four players from the state are already committed led by defensive backs Dyson McCutcheon. The Huskies have also gone to Texas, Kansas for a JUCO, Utah and Hawaii for other commits so far. Farrell’s take: First off Washington needs to keep prospects like Huard home so they need to close on Ekbuka and Tuimoloau if they can. That’s crucial especially this year with a loaded home state. The recruiting in California has been very good but a broader reach is needed to keep pace with Oregon.

WASHINGTON STATE