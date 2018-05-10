Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. Spring football is over so now it’s time to take a shot at who will take the momentum they gained and bring their game to the next level next season. Here are five from the Pac-12. SPRING PRACTICE SERIES: Big Ten | SEC | ACC CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

COLORADO WR LAVISKA SHENAULT

AP

The skinny: Shenault showed potential in 2017, but only finished his freshman season with seven receptions. However, the fact that those seven receptions produced 168 yards, which amounts to 24.0 yards per catch, gave Colorado fans and the coaching staff reason to believe that Shenault could develop into a big game threat in the Buffaloes offense. His performance this spring did nothing to diminish those beliefs, as he excelled throughout the 15 practices, which ended with a two-touchdown performance during the spring game. The Buffaloes have a few other young offensive targets on the roster, but Shenault looks most primed for a big 2018 season. Farrell’s take: Shenault was a big-time recruiting get for Colorado and a kid with plenty of skill. He had good size, excellent quickness and good ball skills so it’s a surprise he didn’t make more of an impact as a freshman. But now it appears he’s ready to break out and that downfield speed and ability to stretch the offense will be key for this season.

ARIZONA WR SHAWN POINDEXTER

AP

The skinny: Considered a project when signed out of junior college, Poindexter has been slow to grasp the speed of big-time college football. However, something may have clicked for the big and strong 6-foot-5, 210-pound receiver over the last few months. Quarterback Khalil Tate has shown a great deal more trust in Poindexter, and that was proven throughout the spring, which concluded with a touchdown between the two in the spring game. Entering his senior season, time is obviously running out for Poindexter to prove himself, but with his size and athleticism a big season is definitely within sight. Farrell’s take: A big-time project coming out, Poindexter was tall and had the size of a tight end with some wide receiver skills but man was he raw. He’s a huge target and has built some chemistry with Tate so he could become a favorite target. We had him as a two-star because he struggled so much in certain areas like route running and ball skills. Now he could have a breakout season.

STANFORD WR CONNOR WEDINGTON

AP

The skinny: Christian McCaffrey and Bryce Love have spearheaded the Stanford offense over the last few seasons, and done so amazingly well, but the lack of a big-play receiver has been a glaring weakness. That may finally change this season with the growth of Wedington, a sophomore who will likely do a little bit of everything for the Cardinal this fall. This spring he saw time at receiver, running back and as a punt returner, and played all three during the spring game when he had five receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown. With Love and Jordan Scarlett returning, the running game should be explosive, so if the Cardinal can establish a passing game, they have a chance to have a big season. Farrell’s take: We had Wedington as a four-star athlete because he could play so many different positions, but it seems he’s found his home as a pass catcher. He can still play running back as he did in high school and be a dangerous return man, but his impact in the passing game will be the key.

OREGON WR DAEWOOD DAVIS

The skinny: While Dillon Mitchell is likely to be the top receiving threat in the Ducks' offense this fall, this spring was an opportunity for several other players to earn more playing time. Davis did exactly that, as he firmly put himself in a position to become a key factor in the offense.

The redshirt freshman gained valuable size and strength since arriving in Eugene, and that showed throughout the spring, which included two touchdown receptions in the spring game. It may take the Ducks' offense time to mature under new coach Mario Cristobal, but when it does, look for Davis to be a major part of that movement. Farrell’s take: A low three-star receiver out of high school, Davis was small and had a little frame to build on. However, he was fast and had potential as a slot receiver or an outside guy if he added some bulk. He has shown his ability to find the end zone and as he physically matures, he will play a much bigger role.

WASHINGTON CB KEITH TAYLOR