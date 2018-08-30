CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position

Chris Petersen

Football season is finally upon us and with that it’s time to break down each Power Five conference and make some bold predictions. Today we continue with the Pac-12.

Pac-12 North Champion: Washington. Despite a tough opener against Auburn, Washington should handle the Pac-12 schedule well with Stanford being the real threat. The Huskies have the best coach in the conference and an offense that will be tough to stop. And the defense? Always underrated. Pac-12 South Champion: USC. The Trojans are starting a true freshman quarterback and replacing some talent but who else are you going to pick? They are clearly the best team in the South and have the most talent by far. Pac-12 Champion: Washington. Washington is just too balanced for USC and should take the title. Coach of the Year: Chris Petersen, Washington. It’s about time to give this guy the recognition he deserves.

Mike McIntyre Getty Images

Hot Seat City: Mike McIntyre, Colorado. There aren’t many coaches on the hot seat in the Pac-12 with so many new coaches so McIntyre gets the nod here. If the Buffaloes take a step back from 5-7 last year, they could start putting more pressure on him. And a disastrous season in a bad division could be fatal.

Biggest Surprise: Arizona. Khalil Tate is hard to stop, there is talent on offense around him and if the defense can just take a step forward the Wildcats should have a good year. Will they challenge USC? No, not really, but they will still surprise some people. Biggest Disappointment: Utah. Everyone has Utah as the challenger to USC in the South but I think it falters this season. The Utes are still young and they tend to lose one or two games they should win every season so watch for a down year. As Expected: Stanford. The Cardinal will be a very good team, will probably end up with only a few losses but will fall short of the North title as most expect. A Year Away: UCLA. I’m a big believer in Chip Kelly and his system so a year getting his feet wet is needed before his team takes a shot at USC for the division. If he can find a quarterback to fit what he wants to do on offense and toughen up the defense, the Bruins should improve greatly in 2019. Building for the Future: Oregon. The recruiting is off the hook at Oregon and there is already talent on the roster so it could have easily been the team that is a year away. But the North is very strong and it will take a couple of years to break past Washington and Stanford.

Khalil Tate Casey Sapio - USA Today Sports