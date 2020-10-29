GOAZCATS - Pac-12 releases weekly conference matchups for upcoming basketball season

There is still no official word on which team Arizona will open up the season against, but Thursday the Pac-12 announced the weekly matchups for the conference portion of the upcoming men's basketball season. Exact dates and times will be released later, but the league now has the weekly matchups penciled in and there are certainly some challenging stretches in store for Sean Miller's team this season.

The Pac-12 had already determined that it would stick with the original plan to play 20 conference games this season meaning the Wildcats will take part in league games earlier in December. Those have not been officially set for Dec. 2 and Dec. 19.

UA will play host to Colorado in the first Pac-12 game and will travel to play Stanford later in the month.

The Wildcats will then begin the rest of the conference schedule starting sometime during the final week of 2020 against the Washington schools. UA will not see Washington and Washington State until the end of the season when it hosts both teams as part of a three-game home stretch to end the regular season culminating with a game against Arizona State March 6 or March 7.

Three of the first four weekends, after the initial December games against Colorado and Stanford, will take place on the road as Arizona will only host UCLA and USC during the start of the final 18-game stretch of the season. A road trip to Oregon and a road contest against Arizona State are part of the early portion of the conference schedule.

The two games UA will miss this season include a home game against Utah and a road game against Cal. The Wildcats will face every other team in the Pac-12 twice during the regular season.

The college basketball season is set to begin Nov. 25 after the decision was made by the NCAA earlier this fall to move the start back by two weeks. The move forced the Pac-12 to change some of its games scheduled in December to allow some wiggle room as the league attempts to play through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The weekly matchups have been designed to allow for flexibility should a need arise for rescheduled contests," a press release from the Pac-12 stated.

Miller understands the challenges his team faces this season when it comes to the conference slate as the Wildcats are one of the few programs in the league that will feature a number of new faces. Not having a big returning group certainly puts UA at a disadvantage, but Miller still likes the direction of the Pac-12 as a whole.

"This year I think it might be the strongest year ever in my 12 years in the Pac-10 and Pac-12, because from top to bottom it's so strong," Miller said last week during a virtual press conference. "We have so much returning experience. Some of our league's best players if you go through the starting fives of a year ago or the top eight players it's amazing how many returning players on those NCAA Tournament teams return.

"... We're unfortunately on the wrong end of that, which won't help us, but I do believe this year in the Pac-12 we're gonna have a great conference. Really a competitive conference from top to bottom and playing 20 games it's gonna be difficult. It's gonna be very, very challenging."