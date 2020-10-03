GOAZCATS - 2020 schedule: Arizona to open up with Utah, USC & Washington

The Pac-12 is hoping the third time is a charm. Saturday morning the conference released what is now the third football schedule of the year a little over a week after announcing that fall football would be returning to the league in November.

Last week conference leaders settled on a seven-game schedule that features five divisional games for each team plus two cross-divisional games with the season running from Nov. 7-Dec. 18. One of the two cross-divisional games will be decided at the end of the season, but one was decided on this week and that created plenty of intrigue heading into Saturday's announcement.

The schedule makers were not kind as they could have been to Arizona as the Wildcats will face Washington in the one scheduled "crossover" game with the date for that matchup on the road in Seattle being Nov. 21.

That will be part of a difficult opening stretch for UA that includes starting the season on the road against Utah plus a matchup in Week 2 of the schedule against USC.

“The schedule announced today is highlighted by exciting and tough matchups that will showcase the depth of our Conference and position our teams well for CFP consideration and postseason Bowl opportunities,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a press release Saturday. “Importantly, our return to football competition will continue to place the health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 football as the highest priority.”

When the league announced that it would bring football back in the fall instead of after the start of the new year as it determined back in August, it was clear there would be some programs at a disadvantage because of the seven-game schedule.

Knowing that UA head coach Kevin Sumlin resigned himself to living with whatever the result Saturday.

"There's only so many people you can play, right?" Sumlin said last week during a virtual press conference with local reporters. "That's helped us from a preparation standpoint. ... In a one-off year with things like this you can't be concerned about that. You can't (say), 'alright, here's what I'd like to see.'

"What we'd like to see, that ship has sailed. We've got a schedule and there's only so many people on there that you can play. ... It doesn't really matter because the schedule's the schedule and whatever that looks like is what it looks like."

The third-year UA coach added that whatever the schedule looks like his team will "have to adjust to and be ready to go."

Other than the scheduled crossover game, the placement of each team's rivalry matchup garnered plenty attention in the lead up to the schedule release. When the Pac-12 revised its schedule earlier in the summer and moved to a conference-only slate the Wildcats were set to host in-state rival Arizona State to open the season in September.

Teams across the conference would do the same with the thinking being that there would be less travel for each team and that would help curb the potential spread of COVID-19 as the season kicked off.

Now there are fewer health-related concerns because of increased testing and precautions that have allowed the games to return, so the rivalry games across the conference will now happen at a different time.

Arizona's yearly matchup with the Sun Devils will now take place a couple weeks later than usual as the Territorial Cup Game will now be played Dec. 11 in Tucson.

The rest of UA's schedule shakes out this way includes a Nov. 24 road matchup against UCLA plus a Dec. 5 meeting with Colorado at Arizona Stadium.

Of note, each of the six scheduled regular seasons games for all teams will be broadcast on the ESPN and FOX family of networks. None will be televised by the Pac-12 Networks.

Now that the schedule has been released all that is left for Pac-12 teams is to begin official practices and prepare for what could be an interesting fall. There is no wiggle room for the conference with no bye weeks built into the schedule. So if there is any kind of coronavirus outbreak during the season the league will simply cross that bridge when it gets to it.

For now there is more forward movement to the start of fall football for the Wildcats and the other 11 teams in the Pac-12.