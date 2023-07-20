Now, the preseason Pac-12 Media Poll has been released with Arizona being picked to finish eighth in the conference ahead of California, ASU, Colorado and Stanford in that order. However the Wildcats are behind USC, Washington, Utah, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA and Washington State in order. the Trojans received 25 first-place votes with the Utes having the second-most with six votes.

Since coach Jedd Fisch took over the Arizona program, Fisch and his staff have built things up brick-by-brick restoring what was a shattered football program before arriving in the desert. Last season, UA was able to finish with a 5-7 record showing improvements near the end of the year going 2-1 against UCLA, Washington State and rival Arizona State.

After going 1-11 during his first season as a head coach, Fisch was able to bring in an abundance of talent through the transfer portal and in the 2023 recruiting class which was is the highest in program history finishing No. 21 in the nation highlighted by the five-star receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Now, the Wildcats will be looking to take that next step and make a bowl game for the first time since the 2017 season when the program was led by Rich Rodriquez.

Overall, Arizona has a lot returning from last season with nine starters on offense and a lot of young talent from last season on defense that will be looked at to have a larger role for the 2023 season.

The Wildcats' three major losses came by way of the transfer portal as starters Christian Roland-Wallace, Kyon Barrs and Dorian Singer, who all went to Pac-12 foe USC during the offseason.

However, Arizona was in the business of snagging talent from inside the conference as well. The Wildcats landed one of the top transfer targets in linebacker Justin Flowe, who was previously at Oregon and wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig, who was a top target for Colorado.



Pac-12 Media Day is on Friday and Arizona will have Jayden de Laura and Treydan Stukes with Fisch in Vegas. The Wildcats are scheduled to be at the mic around 10:30 a.m. (MST) on Pac-12 Networks.