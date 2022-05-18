Pac-12, NCAA announce changes to championship game format

The NCAA’s Division I council implemented a pair of FBS football changes Wednesday, including relaxed conference championship restrictions and elimination of signing class limitations, and the Pac-12 Conference took immediate action.

Starting in 2022, the two teams with the highest winning percentages will meet Dec. 2 in the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas. Under previous rules, the winners of the North and South divisions met in the title game.

In a statement, the league announced the current schedule will remain in place for the 2022 season and subsequent scheduling scenarios will continue to be reviewed.

The change received unanimous support from the league’s head coaches, athletic directors and board of directors.

“Our goal is to place our two best teams in our Pac-12 Football Championship Game, which we believe will provide our conference with the best opportunity to optimize CFP invitations and ultimately win national championships,” Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said in a release. “Today’s decision is an important step towards that goal and immediately increases both fan interest in, and the media value of, our Football Championship Game.”

Earlier in the day, the DI council approved the deregulation of the rule that limited an individual conference’s autonomy to determine championship game participants.

The change would have resulted in a different Pac-12 championship game matchup in five of the past 11 years.