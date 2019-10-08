Tuesday is Pac-12 men's basketball media day up in San Francisco and with that comes a wave of new information each year. For starters, the preseason media poll has now been released and the first preseason all-conference teams have now been announced as well. In addition to that the conference has announced a new event that will take place in Las Vegas beginning next season. There are plenty of items to get to so here is a rundown of what you need to know as Pac-12 media day gets underway.

Arizona picked to finish fourth in media poll

Colorado and Oregon figured to be near the top of the list when Tuesday's preseason media poll was released, but it ended up being just three points that separated the two schools for the No. 1 spot. The Ducks earned 291 points to be named the preseason favorite in the Pac-12 this season with Colorado just three points behind Oregon in what turned into one of the closest votes in the history of the conference media poll as both teams picked up nine first-place votes. Sean Miller's Arizona squad finished with two first-place votes and 263 points to end up in the fourth spot on this year's poll. Washington was picked to finish just ahead of Arizona with 273 points and six first-place votes. Overall it is first time two teams have received the same amount of first-place votes since the 1988-89 season. The Ducks were chosen as the preseason conference favorite for the third time in four years. USC was the other program to receive a first-place vote, but only reached 198 points overall as there was a drop off after the top four schools. The Wildcats were picked fourth last season and received one first-place vote and 201 points. The media has correctly picked the conference champion 16 times in 30 attempts.

Arizona earned a couple first-place votes, but was picked to finish fourth by conference media Tuesday (Courtesy of the Pac-12 Conference)

Mannion, Green make preseason all-conference teams

Tuesday also brought the addition of a new element to the Pac-12 Media Day festivities as the inaugural Pac-12 preseason All-Conference teams were announced. The Wildcats were represented by having two of its freshmen make the list. Point guard Nico Mannion earned first-team honors as part of a team that features 10 players overall. Mannion enters his college career as Arizona's top-rated incoming recruit as he was ranked 12th on the Rivals150 list for the 2019 class. Meanwhile, his friend and travel ball teammate, Josh Green was also named to a preseason all-conference team as the freshman wing was picked to be part of the second team with four other players including fellow freshman N'Faly Dante of Oregon. Green and Dante were the only freshmen to make the list while Mannion was one of only three freshmen to make the first team. The Wildcats were one of five teams to have multiple players represented on the two lists that were released Tuesday. In addition to the two freshmen, Arizona had another player earn votes as senior big man Chase Jeter earned an honorable mention nod since he received votes from at least four members of the media.

Freshmen Nico Mannion and Josh Green were included on the list of players for the inaugural preseason all-conference teams (Courtesy of the Pac-12 Conference)

Pac-12 announces Coast-to-Coast Challenge

A new event has been added to the slate for Pac-12 teams as the conference announced Tuesday the introduction of the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge set to take place in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena starting in December 2020. The event will feature three Pac-12 teams going up against three nonconference opponents. After the first season there will be a rotation through Las Vegas and other venues in major cities across the country. The first event will feature Pac-12 teams Colorado and Washington taking on TCU and Oklahoma, respectively. Oregon is also playing in the event and will face an undetermined opponent from the Big 12. The return games are set to take place in 2021 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Arizona will be part of the second year of the event along with Arizona State and USC. The return games for the 2021 event will take place in New York City in the 2022-23 season against opponents from another as of yet undetermined power conference.