Pac-12 awards: Jay Johnson wins Coach of the Year as Arizona cleans up

Arizona is in the midst of an impressive season after winning 40 games during the regular season leading to a spot as one of the top five teams in the postseason. The reward for a successful season up to this point arrived Thursday afternoon as the Pac-12 announced its postseason conference awards.

The Wildcats were able to secure two of the top individual awards as Jay Johnson earned the Pac-12 Coach of the Year honor while catcher Daniel Susac was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

UA also had five players named to the Pac-12 All-Conference team as Susac was joined by pitcher Chase Silseth, first baseman Branden Boissiere, center fielder Donta' Williams and designated hitter Jacob Berry on the list.

Susac and Williams also earned a spot on the league's all-defensive team.

In addition to that group the Wildcats also had a trio of players earn honorable mention selections. Right fielder Ryan Holgate, second baseman Kobe Kato and relief pitcher Vince Vannelle all received honorable mention nods from the Pac-12 coaches.

Susac played a key role for the Wildcats during the season as he contributed in 53 of 55 games as the team's primary catcher. He set several freshmen conference records throughout the regular season after finishing with 45 hits, 12 doubles, 21 extra-base hits, 83 total bases, and a .669 slugging percentage during league play.

He enters the postseason hitting .344 with 45 runs scored, 20 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, 59 RBI, a .618 slugging percentage, and a .396 on-base percentage.

Berry was Arizona's other standout freshman this season, and he put together an outstanding first season as well. Through 55 games the Queen Creek, Arizona native has a.371 batting average, 48 runs scored, 16 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs, 64 RBI, a .710 slugging percentage, and a .463 on-base percentage.

He enters postseason play five home runs short of the Arizona freshman record currently held by Shelley Duncan. Duncan hit 20 home runs back in 1999.

Both Susac and Berry were named as Collegiate Baseball All-Americans on Thursday as well. Berry was named to the first team while Susac was a second-team selection.

"That's a big-time honor," Johnson said Thursday morning of Berry and Susac earning a spot on the all-American list. "On the first team you're talking about 10 hitters in the entire country. So, what an accomplishment for Jacob, and it's well deserved. In terms of Daniel ... there's two catchers on every team, at least, so that's 600 catchers. You're talking about arguably the best hitter in the country, in Jacob, and you're talking about one of the two best catchers in the country in terms of Daniel."

Johnson honor is his first as the leader of Arizona's baseball program. The sixth-year head coach was previously named 2016 ABCA West Region Coach of the Year, but he had yet to earn the Pac-12 award during his career with the Wildcats.

UA reached 40 wins for just the 13th time in program history this season, and won its first outright Pac-12 title in three decades this year. The 21 conference victories the team earned this season is the second most in program history.

Johnson was named the Mountain West Coach of the Year back in 2015.

The Wildcats will open up the postseason Friday night against Grand Canyon as the Tucson Regional gets underway. Arizona earned the No. 5 overall seed in this year's NCAA Tournament securing a home-field advantage through the first two rounds of the event.