The sting of not being able to finish out the winter and spring sports seasons has had time to wear off at this point, and most college athletes and programs are now focused on next season – whenever that will take place. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all sports, but for college programs across the board it has meant a different feeling this offseason.

In most cases college coaches and their players are only apart for short stretches throughout the year but now that timeframe is closing in on two months. There is no time table for a return to action for college sports leaving coaches to figure out just how to resume preparations for the season whenever they are given the green light by the NCAA.

One Arizona coach who is in the middle of that planning stage is women's basketball coach Adia Barnes, whose Wildcats were set to take part in the NCAA Tournament with the possibility of hosting in the first two rounds. Now she is working on figuring out the best way to get her team up to speed again whenever the players return to campus.

"I think we have to change the way we coach, initially," Barnes said Friday during a virtual press conference with local media members. "I'm in the middle of thinking about a plan for us, like possibly starting later. Not much later, even a month. A month for us affects us tremendously, because we're putting in a lot of stuff. I'm also thinking of a way in case I don't have everybody or if I get people in July and what does that look like?

"So, I'm kind of working through those things because if I get everybody in July I'll do workouts for everybody in July, but what does that look like because they haven't done anything for months? So I'm just trying to put different scenarios to help us be our best."

Her attention has quickly had to turn from preparing her team for the postseason to getting ready for a new season with a few new pieces added to the mix. The Wildcats have made several key additions to the roster including transfers Trinity Baptiste and Bendu Yeaney plus highly-touted incoming freshman Lauren Ware.

"For me it's a great time to study," Barnes said. "I have some time to study some different things. Study a lot of film on Trinity and who's coming in, you know Lauren, and putting in different things. I've never had so much time to do this, so that's been good."

The running half-joke throughout college sports is that recruiting never stops and that has never been more true than at the current time. Coaches have had no choice but to focus on recruiting with so much uncertainty about the upcoming season.

"We're recruiting a lot right now," Barnes said. "For us coaches we're working a regular job. We're working our 40 hours because we're recruiting a lot, and I think every other coach in America is recruiting a lot. We're doing Zoom calls every couple days with kids. So, that hasn't changed it's just recruiting is different.

"Now, if we don't go out in July that's our biggest recruiting month. That's going to tremendously change a lot because kids that we would've seen in the earlier classes we're not gonna see. So, now we're using more stuff online. I think they are planning on playing in July, I don't know if it's gonna be with coaches. So it might be more watching on the computer."

The path back to the floor is going to be an interesting one for college programs and for Barnes there are plenty of unknowns. The UA head coach is somewhat expecting to have to start from scratch in many ways with her group since they have been left to prepare on their own at home so far this offseason.

"I have to see how we come back and we get assessed to see where we're at because I have no idea," Barnes said. "I think every team is in the same situation."