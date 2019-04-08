D.J. Steward Bob Blanchard / Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

NY2LA SWISH 'N DISH: Sunday takeaways | Saturday takeaways MEQUON, Wisc. -- One of the most heavily recruited guards in the Midwest, combo guard D.J. Steward has proven that he can score. Now he wants to show that he can run a team. The 6-foot-2 junior at Chicago (Ill.) Whitney Young had a strong junior season scoring the ball. But, he and his teammates fell just short of some goals and he's looking to show from here on out that he's just as capable of making plays for others as he eyes his college future. "I feel it went pretty well, I got really comfortable with my teammates and we played well together but sadly it came up short," Steward said. "Next year we are going to get back on it and win a state championship. "I'm trying to work on being a point guard more. That's what I need to be at the next level so I'm just trying to tighten my ball-handling skills, working on pick-and-roll and finding my teammates."

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Steward isn't lacking for interest. Illinois, Texas, Xavier, DePaul, Marquette, St. Louis, Loyola, Florida, Georgia Tech, Illinois State, Northwestern, Creighton and Marquette are among those who have already offered. More recently, Steward has heard from Arizona, Duke and Maryland. He discussed interest from those programs, where he wants to take an official visit and his home state Illinois.

Arizona: "They said that they saw me play last summer and they said that they really like my game. They said to just continue to play how I play, keep playing hard and that everything will fall into place." Duke: "I was very excited to hear from them. Coach (Jon) Scheyer called, he's from the Chicago area, so it was just cool to have Duke hit me up. I was so excited and I'm just trying to grind this summer so I can rack up the offers." Illinois: "Coach Chin (Coleman) is always in contact and making sure that I know I could come in there and have a chance to play right away. They want me to help rebuild the program and put on for the state."

Maryland: "They say that I could come in and play right away. They told me to just keep playing hard and that they'll be in touch a lot and that they'll come see me during the live sessions." Texas: "I really want to get down to Texas for an official visit. Coach (Neill) Berry and coach Shaka (Smart) they are great people and stay in contact with me a lot. They are really down to Earth."



