NOTEBOOK: Top takeaways from Tommy Lloyd's season-ending press conference
Following a season in which Arizona suffered a tough loss and early exit in the Sweet Sixteen, head coach Tommy Lloyd addressed the media on Thursday to give an end-of-season update on the status key players and his program heading into the summer.
Many uncertainties loom for the Pac-12 champions as they look to make another run next season, yet many players on the roster are facing uncertain futures.
Here are five key takeaway from coach Lloyd’s spring press conference.
Lloyd discusses Mathurin's move to the NBA
Sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin announced on social media Wednesday that he was leaving the Wildcats and making himself eligible for the the 2022 NBA Draft in June. Mathurin leaves Arizona after averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists this past season, which ranks him ninth on the school’s single-season scoring list.
Mathurin’s decision to leave Arizona after just two seasons did not come as a big surprise to the team.
“I think we knew the track he was on,” Lloyd said. “Benn and I had communicated openly all year about everything. He’s an awesome dude, a great young man, and I’m really thankful that he decided to stay here.
“I think he had a good experience, and I had a great experience coaching him.”
Mathurin’s stock has risen considerably this season, especially after his March Madness performances, and he is now projected by several outlets to be a top-10 pick in the draft.
For Lloyd, the process with any of his players is making sure they are ready to make the jump.
“I mean there’s a bunch of incredible players in that league, and it’s so competitive that you just want to make sure your players are putting themselves in the best position to be successful,” he said, “Because, no matter where you’re drafted or how good people think you’re gonna be, it’s still really hard.”
UA's current roster situation not a concern for Lloyd
Despite the uncertainty surrounding who will return and who leave ahead of next season, Lloyd feels that all is well with the roster going into 2022-23.
“Trust the process,” Lloyd said about the message this offseason. “I think we’re in great shape. I love where we’re at. And, you know, just listen, people decide to do things for whatever reason and this is how I operate. I think we’re in a great position, and I think we’re gonna have a really good roster next year.
“I think we’ll be extremely competitive, and I’m excited about that.”
With Mathurin leaving and Justin Kier being out of eligibility, so far there have only been two confirmed departures from the program while other players such as Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko have been mum on their futures.
As of now, the two starters still remain a part of the team with Lloyd saying that the other players have not yet made final decisions about their futures to his knowledge.
While that complicates things for a head coach looking to build his next roster, Lloyd is not concerned about how the pieces will come together this summer and fall.
“I just think you buckle up, and you understand it’s gonna be a busy offseason,” he said. “You try to look at the options available. For me, the number one options available are always the guys currently on the team. ... I’ve always let you guys know, my favorite players are the ones on our roster.
“So, you try to hep them figure out what they’re gonna do. Give them some space so they and their families can do what they do. Then I try to fill in the gaps accordingly. There’s no crazy master plan or anything. It’s honestly just navigating things day to day and trying to make the best decisions you can for the program.”
Underclassmen have until April 24 to declare for the NBA Draft.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news