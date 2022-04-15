NOTEBOOK: Top takeaways from Tommy Lloyd's season-ending press conference

Despite the uncertainty surrounding who will return and who leave ahead of next season, Lloyd feels that all is well with the roster going into 2022-23.

“Trust the process,” Lloyd said about the message this offseason. “I think we’re in great shape. I love where we’re at. And, you know, just listen, people decide to do things for whatever reason and this is how I operate. I think we’re in a great position, and I think we’re gonna have a really good roster next year.

“I think we’ll be extremely competitive, and I’m excited about that.”

With Mathurin leaving and Justin Kier being out of eligibility, so far there have only been two confirmed departures from the program while other players such as Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko have been mum on their futures.

As of now, the two starters still remain a part of the team with Lloyd saying that the other players have not yet made final decisions about their futures to his knowledge.

While that complicates things for a head coach looking to build his next roster, Lloyd is not concerned about how the pieces will come together this summer and fall.

“I just think you buckle up, and you understand it’s gonna be a busy offseason,” he said. “You try to look at the options available. For me, the number one options available are always the guys currently on the team. ... I’ve always let you guys know, my favorite players are the ones on our roster.

“So, you try to hep them figure out what they’re gonna do. Give them some space so they and their families can do what they do. Then I try to fill in the gaps accordingly. There’s no crazy master plan or anything. It’s honestly just navigating things day to day and trying to make the best decisions you can for the program.”

Underclassmen have until April 24 to declare for the NBA Draft.