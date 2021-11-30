NOTEBOOK: Arizona's coaches hit the road as players begin to hit the portal

That has led to some new offers already as the Wildcats have also started to see some their own roster movement.

Adding talent is certainly at the top of the list for Fisch and his staff right now, and the coaches have already been active to begin the current contact period with school and in-home visits just two weeks ahead of the early signing period.

It is an important time for Arizona as the Wildcats continue to go through a search for their next defensive coordinator in addition to it being a heavy recruiting time for the coaches . It is a balancing act head coach Jedd Fisch is dealing with this week, and on top of that the next wave of transfers across the country is beginning to make decisions.

Arizona's roster is expected to undergo plenty of change this offseason, and some players are not waiting to start looking into their next options. Three players so far this week have decided to enter their names into the NCAA Transfer Portal with more movement expected heading into the rest of the offseason. None of the players who have opted to look into finishing their careers at other schools played a large role on this year's team.

Cornerback Javione Carr spent the season on UA's scout team as a freshman, and he has decided that looking at other programs is the best decision for his future as the Wildcats go through a defensive coordinator change. A Texas native, Carr held offers from Texas Tech and Kansas State, among others, when he picked the Wildcats last year.

Tight end Stacey Marshall played in seven total games for Arizona but did not register any stats for the team. The junior college transfer from Alabama came to Arizona with the plan of having a bigger role in the offense, but the coaches leaned much more on freshman Alex Lines and senior Bryce Wolma throughout the season. The 6-foot-5 tight end has one season of eligibility remaining after spending two years with the Wildcats.

The latest member of the team to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal made his decision Tuesday. Third-year receiver Jaden Mitchell had to delay his enrollment at UA because of a serious knee injury he suffered during his senior year as a high school player. After impressing the coaching staff upon his arrival he continued to have injury problems that required surgery.

He was not able to get on the field this season for the Wildcats and ultimately played in just one game in three seasons at UA. Since Mitchell is still a redshirt freshman, he will have three years of eligibility at his next sop.