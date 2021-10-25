Noon kickoff time set for Arizona's homecoming matchup against Cal

As the weather begins to cool down in Tucson, the Wildcats will have a daytime kickoff at home for the first time this season. Game time for Arizona's homecoming matchup against Cal on Nov. 6 has been set for 12 p.m. MST with the Golden Bears set to make their first trip to Arizona Stadium since 2018.

The Wildcats have had plenty of success against their foe from the North Division in recent meetings having won the last five matchups against Cal. The two teams have missed each other on the schedule since that meeting in Tucson back in October 2018.

Arizona (0-7, 0-4 Pac-12) and Cal have played in some close battles over the years with two of the last five meetings ultimately coming down to one point.

Cal's last win in the series came back in 2009 when the Golden Bears won at home, 24-16.

The two teams were set to meet last season but the Wildcats ultimately didn't have enough available players to participate and the matchup was ultimately canceled.

Arizona will head to Los Angeles to face USC with the Wildcats still looking for their first win this season. The team's losing streak is at 19 games.

The Golden Bears (2-5, 1-3) have struggled this season but are coming off a dominant, 26-3, win over Colorado ahead of their matchup with Oregon State this weekend in Berkeley.

The Nov. 6 matchup with Cal will air on Pac-12 Networks.