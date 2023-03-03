"Hopefully he hit his lull, and now we're passed it and he's back to being the guy we had all season."

"He was rock solid," UA head coach Tommy Lloyd said about his star power forward. "You could just see when he got out on the court at the start of the game, he had a little different bounce in his step. You could actually see it at shootaround, too. Like I've been saying, these seasons are long and it's hard to be consistently good the way he was for an extended period of time.

Tubelis, one of the leading contenders for the Pac-12 Player of the Year award, had been stuck in a rut as of late struggling on offense after a recent 40-point explosion. He returned to form Thursday night to help the Wildcats lock up their 25th victory of the season and the No. 2 seed in next week's Pac-12 Tournament.

LOS ANGELES — Arizona went into its matchup with USC locked in a tie with the Trojans in the Pac-12 standings making Thursday night's game at Galen Center an important late-season battle. The Wildcats remained in control for most of the evening and leaned on 25 points from Azuolas Tubelis to secure an 87-81 win over USC to open their Los Angeles road trip.

The final score wasn't indicative of the type of control Arizona played with throughout the game as the Wildcats kept a cushion for most of the evening. UA pushed its lead to as many as 16 points, but the Trojans continued to battle back throughout the second half to keep within striking distance.

USC star guard Boogie Ellis proved to be a catalyst in allowing USC to avoid a blowout as he finished the night with 35 points. Still, the Wildcats felt good about how they were able to defend the Trojans in the win.

"We kind of knew the two main guys, Drew [Peterson] and Boogie," UA guard Kylan Boswell said. "That was kind of our main focus point. I feel like us three guards — Kerr [Kriisa], Court (Courtney Ramey) and I — stepped up to guard Boogie solid throughout the game even though he did have a good amount of points. It's whatever, we got the dub. That's all that matters."

Both teams traded baskets in the early going, but Ramey started to heat up partway through the first half before Tubelis eventually sparked the offense with his ability to make plays in transition. The two UA veterans eventually combined for 25 points through the first 20 minutes giving the Wildcats a comfortable 12-point lead.

That cushion mattered as USC continued to make a push in the second half and eventually outscored UA 50-44 over the final 20 minutes.

Where the Wildcats were able to make a difference was with their ability to turn USC takeaways into points. Arizona forced the Trojans into 12 turnovers leading to 23 points on those plays.

UA also used a balanced scoring performance to apply pressure on USC whenever the Trojans attempted to make a run. In all, the Wildcats had five different players score in double figures in the game including 16 for Ramey and 14 for Boswell.

Kriisa finished the game with 11 points and four assists while center Oumar Ballo scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds Thursday night.

Arizona will now finish out the regular season against rival UCLA in a game that won't count for much more than pride. The Wildcats already handed the Pac-12 regular season champion a loss back in a January meeting in Tucson.

The Bruins have already secured the No. 1 seed in next week's conference tournament while UA now knows it will be the No. 2 seed. That isn't changing the mindset for the Wildcats, who want to continue putting themselves in position for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament later this month.

"They should be feeling great, because they're a really good team that's had a great season," Lloyd said. "I imagine it's going to be Arizona playing at UCLA. I imagine that it'll be all hands on deck, and it's gonna be a great atmosphere, and it's gonna be a tremendous challenge for us."