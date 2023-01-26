No. 6 Arizona enters revenge trip to the Pacific Northwest
Sixth-ranked Arizona is ready to start its road trip in the Pacific Northwest starting with Washington State and then the Huskies on Saturday. The last time the Wildcats faced WSU, the Cougars got the better of Tommy Lloyd's team winning 74-61, handing Lloyd his first lost in McKale Center in his young coaching career.
"I don't think you're always looking for extra motivation, but I mean, I'm bringing it up more from a practical standpoint that you get your ass kicked," Lloyd said when asked about playing WSU again. "There's no other way to put it. I mean, there's no reason not to talk about it. And if guys need extra motivation for playing a team that kicked their ass then you know, I guess that's a problem in of itself."
The key to the Cougars' upset win over Arizona was the play of center Mouhamed Gueye, who had a monster double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds while going 10 of 22 from the field.
"I know he's really talented," Lloyd said when asked about Gueye. "And he just was really engaged in the game and I thought he was really opportunistic with some of the plays he made, whether it's a jump shot, a corner three, a drive to the basket, a cut to the basket, or catching a lob on an alley up and offensive rebounding. He just impacted the game in a lot of areas."
Since then, Gueye has been averaging 10.3 points per game and 3.8 rebounds struggling to find his groove after having what might have been his best game as a Cougar. During that stretch, WSU has gone 2-2 despite his struggles.
