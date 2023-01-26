Sixth-ranked Arizona is ready to start its road trip in the Pacific Northwest starting with Washington State and then the Huskies on Saturday. The last time the Wildcats faced WSU, the Cougars got the better of Tommy Lloyd's team winning 74-61, handing Lloyd his first lost in McKale Center in his young coaching career.

"I don't think you're always looking for extra motivation, but I mean, I'm bringing it up more from a practical standpoint that you get your ass kicked," Lloyd said when asked about playing WSU again. "There's no other way to put it. I mean, there's no reason not to talk about it. And if guys need extra motivation for playing a team that kicked their ass then you know, I guess that's a problem in of itself."

The key to the Cougars' upset win over Arizona was the play of center Mouhamed Gueye, who had a monster double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds while going 10 of 22 from the field.