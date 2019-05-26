Arizona's drought came to an end Saturday and Mike Candrea is happy he won't have to answer questions about it anymore. His Wildcats took care of Ole Miss 9-1 to lock up their second win over the Rebels in the Super Regional securing a spot in the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2010.

Candrea's team went through a stretch in the 1990s and early 2000s when it rarely missed making it to Oklahoma City. Arizona has been close in recent years routinely making it to the Super Regional round, but it was finally able to break through Saturday thanks to its bats plus some spectacular defense and an impressive performance in the circle.

No. 6 UA is playing as good as it has all season right now, and it has needed all parts of the team to be in sync to get over the WCWS hurdle. One of the best offenses in the country showed why that is the case in the victory for Arizona as three players went deep taking the team's home run total up to 106 on the season.

Alyssa Denham held things down in the circle for the Wildcats as she worked through several tough spots throughout the game including a bases-loaded jam early in the game.

Denham took advantage of her defense all game long and no play was more memorable than a flip to first base from shortstop Jessie Harper in the eighth inning that brought UA within three outs of reaching the WCWS. Candrea said the play was reminiscent of a play Derek Jeter would have made for the UA head coach's beloved New York Yankees.

All the pieces came together and Candrea has been preaching it would take that type of effort for his team to continue advancing in the tournament.

"Well, we got it done," Candrea said after Saturday's win. "That's it. We get to play this next week, which is our goal every year. I'm just very happy for this team. They've done a lot of good things. Not just their performance on the field, but they've become a team.

"I can't say enough about the kids that aren't playing everyday and have still bought in and were totally engaged in this journey. The players on the field were just fabulous. I think we've grown up a lot ... we have a lot of kids right now that I think have really come a long way. It all kind of came together."