In its final Pac-12 regular season game ever, 5th-ranked Arizona, which celebrated its conference regular season title just two days prior, suffered a setback to its NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed chances. USC handled the Wildcats 78-63 Saturday night at Galen Center, snapping UA's five game winning streak on the road. This marks Arizona's first loss at USC since 2020. USC's stars Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis, who missed the last meeting at McKale Center earlier in the season were not the key difference makers in their starts, only shooting a combined 6-for-19 from the field, but rather it was the Wildcats' own mistakes that cost them. UA's 18 turnovers, the most they have surrendered in a Pac-12 game, along with its second-worst shooting performance this season (38.7%) were ultimately the deciding factors in its upset loss. "We didn't have great rhythm on offense all day so we're gonna give USC credit on defense. We got good shooters, we're capable of making shots, but today was USC's day," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said.



Arizona (24-7, 15-5 Pac-12), which is usually led by leading scorer Caleb Love, had arguably his least efficient outing, scoring just two points on 1-for-10 from the field. "Caleb has had an MVP type year, he just didn't play great today," Lloyd said. "... These are the experiences coaches and players need together." Lloyd following the loss took the good with the bad when asked about the game saying that perhaps his team's shortcoming is a blessing in disguise. "Maybe we were given a gift by SC," Lloyd said. "We can really learn from this so that's going to be our focus."

With seven lead changes in the first half, Arizona outmuscled the Trojans on the glass, outrebounding them 23-14 (7-0 on offensive rebounds) but couldn’t cash in on the extra shots with zero second chance points. The Wildcats, who have only averaged 9.5 turnovers per their last two contests, coughed up nine turnovers in the half, leading to UA trailing in the first half on the road in just around two months. With 10:41 left in the game, the Trojans (14-17, 8-12), which led by just four points, ran away with a 7-0 run over the next two and a half minutes to take a convincing double-digit lead ----a deficit the Wildcats could not come back from, only making five out of their last 15 shots. Shooting 51% in the second half, the Trojans were ultimately too much for the Wildcats, getting their largest margin of victory over UA at Galen since 2019.

UA dominated USC on the glass 38-30 on total rebounds, 14-4 on offensive rebounds throughout the game. It, however, continued its inability to finish around the basket throughout, only logging two second chance points, which came in garbage time. The Wildcats were led by Keshad Johnson and Oumar Ballo, who both finished with an efficient 17 points on a combined 12-for-17 from the field. Johnson logged a career-high four triples, three coming in the second half. Arizona will hold the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament which begins Wednesday, Mar. 13. UA center Oumar Ballo said that they are gonna learn from the team's loss at USC heading into the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. "It was a great teaching lesson," Added Ballo: "This was a step back for us, for a greater comeback and we're gonna respond."