Dropping two out of its last three games, a Christmas hangover was not an option for Arizona. It needed to get back on track.

Within a recent loaded nonconference schedule, Arizona may have not gotten the opportunity to give its bench as much run as it wanted to. To start conference play, The Wildcats were able to spread the love and get its bench more action, which can make them poised to go further in the right direction going forward into their future Pac-12 games and beyond.

Pouring in 39 bench points, as well as shooting its best percentage from the field in a game this season (59.3%), the Wildcats handled the Golden Bears for the entirety of the game in an 100-81 routing Friday night at Haas Pavilion. It is the first time the UA dropped 100 in conference play since scoring 100 against Washington State in 2018.

This marks the 14th straight victory over the Bears for the UA.

Caleb Love once again led the Wildcats, logging 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting, his fifth 20+ game of the season.

The UA finished with four double-digit scorers, led by Love and Oumar Ballo, who finished with his 17 points and 11 rebounds, his third consecutive game with a double-double, and Motiejus Krivas with an efficient 18 points

Everything was going right for the Wildcats within the first eight minutes of play, shooting 8-for-11, led by two deep 3-pointers by Caleb Love, and only allowing Cal to shoot 2-of-14 Arizona kept on keeping up the tempo with the help of its bench, with freshman center Motiejus Krivas, sophomore guard Jaden Bradley and Filip Borovicanin combining for 20 points. The Wildcats shot a staggering 67.7% from the field and forced the Bears to shoot 9-of-34 from the floor to give them a 28-point lead at the end of the first half.

Following a half to forget, Cal came out as a completely different team offensively, hitting seven out of its first 11 shots in the first six minutes, led by a perfect 5-of-5 from the field by Jaylon Tyson. Arizona was able to respond, however, shooting 6-out-10 in the first eight minutes, highlighted by a SportCenter Top-10 highlight play, posterizing Bears' Gus Larson.

The Wildcats’ size was ultimately too much for Cal in all facets of the game, forcing two Bears to foul out with 10 minutes left to play and pressuring them on defense, resulting in four steals in the second half, which helped the UA convert on the other end for 17 points off of turnovers. Arizona also dominated in the painted area, grabbing 11 more boards than UC.

Arizona (10-2) will continue its California road trip, taking on Stanford (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) on Sunday afternoon.