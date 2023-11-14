Advertisement
No. 17 Arizona opponent first look: No. 22 Utah

This is Kyle Whittingham's 20th season as Utah head coach.
This is Kyle Whittingham's 20th season as Utah head coach. (Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

After taking down Colorado in Boulder, No. 21 Arizona will look to extend its win streak as the Wildcats (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) get set to host No. 18 Utah (7-3, 4-3) for their final home game of the season. The Utes had the UA’s number last year dominating them 45-20 in Salt Lake City, but with two different quarterbacks squaring off this time around, could result in a different outcome.

The last time Arizona took down Utah in Tucson was on Nov. 14, 2015 with the Wildcats edging out the Utes 37-30 in double overtime, behind UA quarterback Anu Solomon’s 277 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown.

The Utes have won the last five straight games against the Wildcats.

OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Kyle Whittingham (161-77 at Utah/ 20th season)

Pac-12 standings: 6th place

Record: 7-3, 4-3 Pac-12 (last week: 35-28 loss at No. 5 Washington)

Schemes

• Offensive: Spread

• Defensive: 4-2-5

Ranks (NCAA – FBS)

Total offense: 90th (355.1 YPG)

Scoring offense: 78th (25.3 PPG)

Total defense: 15th (299.8 YPG)

Scoring defense:16th (17.8 PPG)

All-time series: Colorado leads 25-19-2 all-time (last meeting: Utah beat Arizona 45-20 on Nov. 5 in Salt Lake City)

