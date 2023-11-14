After taking down Colorado in Boulder, No. 21 Arizona will look to extend its win streak as the Wildcats (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) get set to host No. 18 Utah (7-3, 4-3) for their final home game of the season. The Utes had the UA’s number last year dominating them 45-20 in Salt Lake City, but with two different quarterbacks squaring off this time around, could result in a different outcome.

The last time Arizona took down Utah in Tucson was on Nov. 14, 2015 with the Wildcats edging out the Utes 37-30 in double overtime, behind UA quarterback Anu Solomon’s 277 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown.

The Utes have won the last five straight games against the Wildcats.