Twentieth-ranked Arizona dominated No. 18 Baylor 75-54 at American Airlines Arena in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge on Sunday to give the Wildcats their first Top 25 win of the season.

After struggling against Kansas going 3 of 11 from the floor, floor general Shaina Pellington came to life, leading the charge with 18 points on 6 of 9 shooting, including 12 points in the first half. Forward Esmery Martinez also showed up in a big way against Baylor, channeling her Big-12 roots— playing for West Virginia last season—racking up eight points with 15 rebounds which tied her season-high, along with three steals and two blocks.

Facing a physical Bears team that has averaged 45 points in the paint in their last three games, the Wildcats brought the intensity, going toe-to-toe against Baylor, finding a method that would help limit the number of looks from the inside, only allowing 20 points in the painted area. Arizona would not only play tenacious defense inside but all around the perimeter as well, allowing the Bears, who average 47% from the field per contest to shoot 33%, including 38% in the first half, ultimately shutting down Baylor’s offense momentum, only allowing 54 total points to a team that averages 79 points per game. Arizona was able to create offense through its defense, scoring 25 points off 19 forced turnovers. Despite losing the rebounding battle 41-35, The Wildcats were able to hound the glass offensively as well, grabbing six offensive boards and converting them into 10 points. However, the Wildcat defense will need to do a better job boxing out in future games, allowing 15 offensive rebounds, but did limit the Bears to 10 points off of second-chance opportunities.

After shooting only 31% in its last game against a ranked team in No. 22 Kansas, Arizona found its shot in all dimensions shooting 48% from the floor, and 50% from the 3-point line, with the Wildcats shooting 53% from the floor and 63% from behind the arc in the first half. The Wildcats were also able to stay smart with possessing the basketball, only allowing 11 turnovers and two points coming off of their turnovers.

The Wildcat bench proved themselves in a big way after a shy 8-point Kansas performance, playing efficiently against the Bears, scoring 32 points. Senior captain Helena Pueyo did all the right things for the Cats for the second unit, having a complete game with seven points, three rebounds, one block, and two steals. The bench contribution will be a huge factor for Arizona going forward as the starters will need more players to relieve and play alongside down the road pending trends and injuries.

