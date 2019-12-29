Cate Reese recorded her fourth double-double of the season and Aari McDonald scored a game-high 20 points as the 18th-ranked Arizona Wildcats beat Arizona State 58-53 for their first win in Tempe since 2000.

Sam Thomas hit some clutch free throws down the stretch to preserve the victory while Reese grabbed the game-sealing rebound in the fourth quarter. She is now eighth all-time in Arizona history with 11-career double-doubles.

The Wildcats did what they do best and held the Sun Devils to 30% shooting from three, including 11% from three.

Player of the Game

Cate Reese – The sophomore scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season and helped carry the load early on as McDonald was in foul trouble.

By the Numbers

18 – Arizona extended their winning streak to 18 games, which is the longest active winning streak in the country.

19 – The Wildcats beat the Sun Devils on the road for the first time in 19 years.