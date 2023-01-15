With the Pac-12 slate in full swing, No. 14 Arizona struggled in its first road trip of the calendar year, dropping the first game to Colorado 72-65 and its second 80-79 against No. 10 Utah.

Despite a 14-point performance by forward Cate Reese, the Wildcats were outscored 18-8 in the first quarter which ultimately set the tone against Colorado where Arizona fell behind as many as 14 points early helping the Buffs walk away with the win. Reese also put up a strong defensive effort for UA as the forward grabbed nine rebounds.

While shooting 41% from the field, Arizona struggled from the 3-point line and from the free throw line, only managing a mere 26% from deep and 50% from the foul line with both guard Madison Conner and forward Esmery Martinez leading the team with two 3-point buckets. Conner finished the game with 12 points off the bench while Martinez had eight points, six rebounds and two assists. Other notables for the Wildcats include Shaina Pellington, who fouled out of the game late, but finished with 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and Jade Loville, who scored 12 points while collecting three rebounds.

Following a tough loss against Colorado, Arizona looked to regroup against Utah but failed to ultimately get back into the win column suffering a heartbreaking 80-79 defeat in Salt Lake City behind a resilient performance by Reese, who had 25 points and 10 rebounds but committed five personal fouls. After being down by two at the half, the Wildcats fought back in the second half and eventually re-took the lead in the game but a 15-point second half by Utah guard Gianna Kneepkens and a late foul call that sent forward Alissa Pili to the line with less than a second left was ultimately the difference in the game as she made both foul shots to win the game. Only turning the ball over nine times while Utah gave it up 14 times, Arizona still gave up 18 points off turnovers and allowed the Utes to make 54% of their shots from the field. The Wildcats road trip will continue when they go to Tempe to face Arizona State on Saturday with a tip-off time set for 3 p.m (MST).