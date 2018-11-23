Nnaji commits to Arizona
Arizona stayed on a roll Friday as the next and possibly final piece to the 2019 recruiting class fell into place. Although North Carolina, Kansas, Purdue and others made a run the Wildcats earned the pledge of skilled four-star power forward Zeke Nnaji when the Minnesota native announced his pledge.
Nnaji is a monster post-signing period pickup for the Wildcats as Sean Miller's program still needed some more help in the front court for next year. The 6-foot-10 prospect fits exactly what the team is looking for with his ability to step out to the perimeter but also work in the post bringing some more size to the class in the front court.
The Lakeville-Hopkins standout became a hot prospect heading into the early signing period, but there was never a clear direction of where he was headed. North Carolina gained plenty of buzz after Nnaji took a late visit to Chapel Hill after receiving an offer from the Tar Heels.
However, UA's staff has been recruiting Nnaji since the spring and the continued work paid off. He visited Tucson twice before making a decision, first on an unofficial visit then on an official visit for the Red-Blue Game.
Arizona's pitch to the standout power forward has remained the same and with aspirations of a quick path to the professional ranks, Nnaji has liked what he's seen and heard about the Wildcats.
"They've had a lot of guys go to the NBA, and part of the reason is they just develop guys really well," Nnaji said of the Wildcats earlier in the year. "They know what it takes to get to the next level and they make sure and prepare their guys for that and train them in that way."
Nnaji joins what was the No. 6 class in the 2019 team recruiting rankings and becomes one of the most important final pieces to the group that includes five-star guards Nico Mannion and Josh Green along with four-star wing Terry Armstrong and three-star center Christian Koloko.
The Wildcats will also bring in versatile graduate transfer forward Stone Gettings for next season.
Nnaji's game will fit right into what the Wildcats are looking for and he will step in next season as UA's starting power forward as long as he continues to stay on his current path. Nnaji is a big-time rebounder who can score in a variety of ways meaning he has what Miller is looking for as the team transitions into a different style of basketball where versatility will continue to reign supreme.
"I think I'm very versatile on offense," Nnaji said about his game. "I can stretch the floor, I can run the floor and I can shoot the ball. I take pride in my defense."