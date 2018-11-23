Arizona stayed on a roll Friday as the next and possibly final piece to the 2019 recruiting class fell into place. Although North Carolina, Kansas, Purdue and others made a run the Wildcats earned the pledge of skilled four-star power forward Zeke Nnaji when the Minnesota native announced his pledge.

Nnaji is a monster post-signing period pickup for the Wildcats as Sean Miller's program still needed some more help in the front court for next year. The 6-foot-10 prospect fits exactly what the team is looking for with his ability to step out to the perimeter but also work in the post bringing some more size to the class in the front court.

The Lakeville-Hopkins standout became a hot prospect heading into the early signing period, but there was never a clear direction of where he was headed. North Carolina gained plenty of buzz after Nnaji took a late visit to Chapel Hill after receiving an offer from the Tar Heels.

However, UA's staff has been recruiting Nnaji since the spring and the continued work paid off. He visited Tucson twice before making a decision, first on an unofficial visit then on an official visit for the Red-Blue Game.