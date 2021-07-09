Arizona is arguably in a better position recruiting wise this year than it was this time in 2020. And, that's coming off an 0-5 season. The Wildcats are in the midst of a 12-game losing streak, but a regime change this offseason has breathed new life into the program. New head coach Jedd Fisch and his numerous ties to the NFL have played a pivotal role in UA being able to add its first 10 recruits in the 2022 class.

Many others are strongly considering the Wildcats with those connections to the professional level being a key element of the interest.

Fisch and the rest of the UA coaches are certainly not hiding their experience in the NFL from recruits. It has been one of the main selling points. Arizona has built part of its on-campus pitch for visitors around its staff's NFL ties.

That has resonated with some of the team's top targets.

"A big thing was the experience they had in the league," recent wide receiver commit AJ Jones said about what ultimately pushed him to pick the Wildcats. "It was unbelievable. That's my main goal, so I feel like they can help me get to my goal.

"... They already know what it takes and they know what you gotta do to stay in the league. So, I feel like it's really good."

Arizona's current quarterback commit, Noah Fifita, is a fan of Seattle Seahawks signal caller Russell Wilson. UA offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll left Seattle to return to the college game and coach the Wildcats.

That direct connection to one of his favorite players is certainly something else that played into Fifita's decision to pick the Wildcats, but the quarterback commit himself could be a key in the entire puzzle for UA because of his connection to another top Arizona target with NFL aspirations.