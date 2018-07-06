Who do you think will make the biggest jump from this ranking to the next one?

Austin Harvell

Bossi: Go ahead and give me Alabama shooting guard Austin Harvell. I’m glad we have entered him into the national rankings at No. 92 overall as a four-star prospect, but I feel like he may have enough talent to crack the top 50. He has very good size, he’s plenty athletic and he has skill to match his impressive physical features.

What he doesn’t yet have is a lot of exposure. It’s tough to rank a guy that high when you have only been able to see him once or twice. He’s one I will be making sure the entire Rivals.com team gets a look at in July so that we can be sure about his ranking. Evans: It has to be Noah Collier. The product out of eastern Pennsylvania is no stranger to the national scene as he has been a member of USA Basketball training camps in the past, but the product on the floor has not be consistent enough for Collier to receive a high ranking. That is no fault of his own, where he has been forced to play behind such others as Duke-bound Cam Reddish and Indiana recruit Jake Forrester at Westtown School last winter. Collier was also sidelined due to a minor foot injury throughout portions of his sophomore season.

Now healthy, Collier has begun to exhibit all of the potential that has been talked about with him. He had a coming out of sorts at the Nike Top 100 last month and a good few weeks in July with the Team Final 16-under bunch could all be that is needed for him to take a giant leap within the Rivals125. A 6-foot-7 forward with good length and athleticism, Collier is the ideal combo forward that oozes talent and versatility, someone that could finish within the top-40 of his class’ rankings whenever they are put to bed in two years. McDonald: Skilled big man Dawson Garcia made a pretty strong jump in this set of rankings, but I see another nice bump in his future. It gets harder and harder to move up as you get closer to the top of the list, but I could see him jumping into five-star range before long. His combination skill, length and athleticism are pretty impressive at 6-foot-10. I'm expecting a big July from him.

Who is the most difficult player in the class to rank?

Hunter Dickinson Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

Bossi: I’m going to go with Dalen Terry here. For one, Dan and Corey haven’t gotten to see him play near as much as I have and seeing him as a top-35 type prospect takes a leap of faith from where he is now. I see a 6-foot-5 (maybe even a little bigger) guard with vision, some ball skills and the type of body that is going to fill out nicely with physical maturity. Also, I see a full-time point guard down the road but he’s not yet at that stage and not super consistent. As my co-workers see him more and as he continues to get better, it will be a lot easier to see why I’m so high on him as a prospect. Evans: At the turn of the century, Hunter Dickinson would have been in the conversation for the best prospect in a class. Unfortunately for the Team Takeover star, the game has vastly changed since then where the need for a low post big man has become extinct. However, Dickinson is just so dominant within his area down low, where he can score over either shoulder, knock down jumpers now to the perimeter and make the proper pass with his back to the basket, he must be given accurate value.

Is he Nikola Jokic? Or, is Dickinson the next Jahlil Okafor, a big man that is super polished with his back to the rim but is deemed close to obsolete due to the need for multi-positional players that can defend across the floor and produce within the more up-tempo affairs? That is just a slither of the debate that takes place with where Dickinson should sit within the Rivals125. McDonald: I've long been a proponent of production over potential, but I understand potential is part of the evaluation process too. I remember seeing a young Brandon Ingram who may have been the skinniest elite prospect in recent memory as an underclassman, but he always brought productivity along with that enormous potential. This is my biggest question mark with Isaiah Todd. I can see why people get excited about his potential -- he has size, length, good skill and gives you moments of wow -- but at some point, it needs to turn into consistent production too. He is a tough evaluation.



Which player are you afraid is ranked too low?

Anthony Edwards Nick Lucero

Bossi: Since he’s moved all the way up to No. 3 nationally, it may sound crazy to say I think Evan Mobley is ranked too low. But, I think the near 7-footer just might be the top prospect in the class of 2020. I go back and forth between him, current No. 1 Jalen Green and No. 2 Scottie Barnes. They are all elite prospects and I just know that nobody has made bigger strides in the last year than Mobley. To go with his size he has mobility, skill and he is getting more athletic by the day.

With the direction the game is headed, he looks like an ideal big man prospect and I wouldn’t have minded him getting an elevation to No. 1. But, at the end of the day a player needs to have No. 1 taken from him and I don’t think Mobley did quite enough to snatch the top spot from Green. Evans: I am a big fan of Myles Stute’s and while he made his first move within the rankings, I still am afraid that his placement at the 117th overall spot is a bit too low. While he is still attempting to make the transition solely to the small forward position, Stute embodies all that you look for in a long-term prospect. A 6-foot-6 sophomore that competes like his life is on the line, can make shots to the perimeter, is a sneaky athlete at the basket, and is a willing defender that can guard up to three positions on the floor, Stute checks many of the boxes. Toss in the fact that he plays for one of the best 16-under teams in America, Team Takeover, and plays for one of the most respected high school coaches in America with Steve Turner at Gonzaga College High School, and one would expect for Stute to only get better as he ages. I am buying now into the entire picture that is Stute’s profile as a high-major prospect that I am a bit afraid that we ranked him too low in the new Rivals125. McDonald: We went up five spots with Anthony Edwards from 11th overall to 6th overall, and I'm still not certain we have gone high enough. Of all the elite prospects in the 2020 class, he's probably the one I've seen the most this spring, and he's had two or three of the more memorable moments of the spring.

Against one of the best teams in the Nike EYBL, AOT, he couldn't be contained. He rattled several deep balls, got to the rim as much as he wanted, and set up others. Up against Team Thad last month at the Adidas Memorial Day Classic in Atlanta, he carried his Atlanta Xpress team to a surprising win over a more talented team and did so in a LeBron-like way. Between his top shelf athleticism, strong build and his all-around game, I think he's the best guard in the 2020 class.

What player outside the ranking is most likely to play his way in during July?

Daishen Nix Nick Lucero/Rivals.com