GOAZCATS - New Orleans RB Montrell Johnson commits to Arizona

New Orleans RB Montrell Johnson commits to Arizona
THE SITUATION
Kevin Sumlin has a history of poaching talent out of The Boot and it's happening again in the 2021 class.
New Orleans (La.) De La Salle three-star running back Montrell Johnson committed to Arizona on Monday. Johnson fielded double-digit offers over the past two years and was also considering Duke, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Tulane, Virginia and North Texas. Both Georgia and LSU showed interest in Louisiana's No. 25-ranked prospect.
The Wildcats extended an offer to Johnson just last month.
Johnson joins fellow Crescent City-area prospect Kolbe Cage in the Wildcats' 2021 haul, which entered the day ranked No. 69 nationally in the Rivals team rankings. Johnson is first running back in the class and the 13th total commitment.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"They showed a lot of interest in me. The staff just treated me like family and that's what I'm looking for in a college. The coaches made sure that they set up a virtual visit for me to see the facilities, academics and how they develop their players during the offseason."
"I got real close to Coach (AJ) Steward (the RB coach) and Coach (Theron) Aych (the receivers coach.) Our relationship is really good. I feel like I can talk to them about anything and that really matters because I've got make sure the coaches want my best interest off the field and off the field."
"It was a hard and easy (decision) because I knew that's where I wanted to be, but I was just nervous about it. Vanderbilt and Louisiana were (both) recruiting me hard and I just felt like Arizona treated me like family from the coaches to the players."
"I see myself fitting in well academically at Arizona,. It doesn't matter how tough it gets, I'm going to find a way to pull through. But on the football, I myself fitting in well, too, because they run a spread offense just like my high school and Coach Steward and I both agreed that I'm an every-down back. I can catch out the backfield and make something happen even when the play breaks down."
"I'm really comfortable with Arizona right now. I was doing virtual visits to get a good look at the campus and doing some research on my own."
RIVALS REACTION
Johnson has been one of the most productive running backs in Louisiana for the past two seasons. He was an All-District 11-3A selection in 2018 and 2019 and was named the District MVP as a junior.
Last season, Johnson tallied 1,204 yards rushing with 16 trips to the end zone while also leading De La Salle to the Division II state championship game. Johnson also owns his high school's single-game rushing record -- an impressive 345-yard mark set during his sophomore campaign in 2018.
In addition to football, Johnson is a track and field standout. He has clocked a 100-meter in 11.91 seconds and a 4x100 relay time of 44.12 seconds. His best long-jump mark was 19' 2" back in 2018.
Johnson measured in at 6-feet and an even 200 pounds at the RCS stop in New Orleans earlier this year. He's a big, physically imposing back with excellent patience and surprising elusiveness.
Playing both wildcat quarterback and running back for De La Salle, Johnson exhibits great patience waiting for blocks to unfold before crossing the line of scrimmage. He explodes out of his breaks well and has excellent change-of-direction speed to quickly find a lane and burst through it.
Once he picks up steam, Johnson is a hard, downhill runner. He runs through ankle tackles and isn't shy about lowering his shoulder or running through defenders. In a college strength and weight program, I'd expect to see more of this added to his game.
Johnson boasts great size for the position as a power back, but much of his game centers around his agility, ability to change directions and bounce off defenders and maintain good balance. His speed (11.91-second 100-meter) is an area that'll need to improve with that style.