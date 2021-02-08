New contenders emerge for four-star LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Niuafe Tuihalamaka de-committed from USC in late January and since then he’s heard from lots of schools.But the four-star linebacker from Mission Hills (Calif.) Alemany plans t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news