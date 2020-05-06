The NCAA decided to relax some of its recruiting rules Wednesday while it moves toward making a final decision about whether or not the current dead period will be extended until June 30. Currently all sports are in an NCAA-mandated recruiting dead period that began back in March as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Coaches have not been allowed to have in-person contact with recruits since that time and recruits have not been permitted to take visits to any college campuses over that span.

The dead period is set to expire on May 31 as it stands now, but the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee will make a final determination about extending it by another month at its meeting on May 13.

In the meantime the group announced some changes that will take place beginning May 11 that will help make it easier for college programs to work within the current dead period parameters.

Any school staff member is now allowed to participate in a recruiting call between a "countable" coach and prospect making it easier for recruits to have one-on-one conversations with representatives from the school outside of just the coaching staff. That is an important change considering normally recruits would get to meet other school employees on campus visits that have not been permitted under the previous setup during the dead period.

"In normal circumstances, only coaches, and a few others in limited situations, may communicate with uncommitted prospective student-athletes via telephone or video calls," a press release from the NCAA explained.

The NCAA is also changing the number of uncommitted recruits and their family members who are allowed to participate in a call with a coach allowing for more people who are part of the decision-making process to be involved.

Another change is that current players are going to be allowed to participate in recruiting calls "as long as that time counts against the eight hours of countable athletics related activity that the committee permitted in all sports earlier this spring."

That is another element of the in-person visit process that has been lost in the current dead period. A big part of campus visits is the time recruits spend with current athletes, so this change can help make up for that.

The NCAA is also going to allow committed recruits to participate in "virtual team activities" along with the rest of the team once they have completed their academic requirements at the high school or junior college level. That means recruits who have signed with UA and are set to graduate can begin taking part in virtual team sessions with the coaching staff.

Uncommitted recruits will now be permitted to watch one such session giving recruits an opportunity to observe some of the things they would normally get an opportunity to see in person on a visit.

"The flexibility is intended to provide prospective student-athletes with virtual experiences like what they would have been able to experience during a campus visit," the NCAA said. "The flexibility begins Monday for all sports and applies only as long as the COVID-19 recruiting dead period lasts."