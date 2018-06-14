Having already taken unofficial visits to NC State, Wake Forest and Clemson, all three ACC programs remain in the hunt, as do another group that includes Virginia, Louisville, and Tennessee.

A 6-foot-6 wing that can play a plethora of positions and on either end, Williams isn’t willing to show his hands on any programs emerging as favorites. “Nobody has really separated themselves in my mind,” he said. “I will be taking some visits, I am not sure when, but they will be coming up.”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – The spring has treated Patrick Williams well as he has blossomed into a must-get for some of the top programs along the east coast. A man of little words, Williams lets his game do the talking as a plethora of ACC and SEC powers have taken notice.

NC State: “It is beautiful all around. I went to a football game. The atmosphere there was good and just seeing the fans getting behind their sports.

“They said that they could use me in every way possible: pick and roll or I can be setting screens and popping. They just run a pro kind of style on offense and defensively, they kind of get after it.”

Clemson: “They made a big impression. I got to see their facilities, what they are about and talk to their coaches.”

Wake Forest: “I went down to their practice; seeing their guys competing and practicing, and to see a couple of guys that are in the NBA Draft now, so to see them work and be vocal was good so I know I need to work on that.”

Ohio State: “I talk to them once every two or three days. We are consistent with it.”

Tennessee: “I have learned a little bit about them. I have talked with Grant Williams, he is from Charlotte, as well, that is my guy, so we have been talking about Tennessee, the program, how it is up there, and he just said that he liked it a lot.”

Louisville: “I talk to pretty much all of the coaches there. They tell me that I am a priority for them. I talk to Josh Nickelberry, too; he has been on me about them.”

Virginia: “I haven’t been watching UVA a lot but coming up, I am going to watching a lot of film on them on their guys.

“It is nice here. The facilities are really nice. Tony Bennett has been big with support since my teammate just died, so the support has been there.”