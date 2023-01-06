TJ Lindsey

Lindsey combined his imposing physical presence with better than expected athleticism to become one of the camp's most impressive defensive players on the day. The Arkansas native impressed during drills which was shortly followed by an even more impressive performance during 1on-1's, where he proved to be nearly un-blockable. Lindsey is pushing 20 offers including the likes of Georgia, Colorado and the home-state Arkansas Razorbacks.

*****

Barker was a standout at the Dallas Rivals Camp Series last spring and he picked up right where he left off at today's National Combine. With offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State and others, Barker is already a borderline national recruit and will likely have offers from coast to coast by the time his recruitment is complete. The standout 2025 prospect has a big-time frame, is extremely smooth in all of his movements and proved to be as tough of a matchup as we saw on the days during the 1-on1 portion of the combine.

*****

We only needed to watch a couple of Daniels' 1-on1 reps in order to find out that he was one of the top players in attendance at Friday's event. This wasn't the first time he impressed the national analyst team at a camp either as the Pensacola (Fla.) Pine Crest standout was one of the top performers at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge as well. At 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, Daniels matches his incredibly muscled up and lean frame with a ton of upside and athleticism. He was great from start to finish and with roughly 20 offers, he should continue to be one of the most coveted offensive linemen in the 2024 class.

*****

Ricky Knight III

North Palm Beach (Fla.) Benjamin School defensive back Ricky Knight III may have not been a recruit that was flying high on our radar heading into the camp, but when you intercept eight passes during 1-on1's, it is only a matter of time before you make a name for yourself. He doesn't have any offers right now but look for his recruitment to blow up sooner rather than later.

*****

Andrew Marsh

Rivals' No. 37 recruit in the 2025 class proved worthy of his ranking with a standout showing from start to finish on the day. The Katy (Texas) standout plays beyond his years and combines his incredible speed with a next level frame to create plenty of headaches for opposing defenders. Marsh already has double-digit offers including Oklahoma, Texas, Baylor and others. Look for him to be one of the nation's most coveted receivers by the time his recruitment is complete.

*****

Loghan Thomas

The high three-star defensive end from Texas caught our eye the second he stepped on the field and didn't waste any time making his presence felt in his home state. He is long, lean, muscled up and combines a high level of athleticism with a frame. We knew Thomas was an impressive recruit heading into the event and after Friday's showing we expect a number of additional Power Five schools to join Arizona, Colorado, Kansas and Kansas State, which have already offered.

*****

Travaris Banks

The four-star defensive back from Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Northridge has plenty of length to match his strong lower half and proved to be a tough matchup for a number of the top receivers during 1-on-1's on the day. The most impressive part about Banks is that he is likely still growing and as much as he impressed, he has only scratched the surface of how good he will be when reaching his full potential. Banks has a number of impressive offers including one from Nick Saban and the hometown Alabama Crimson Tide.

*****

Jo'Ziah Edmond

Edmond is a camp circuit veteran who shows out every time that we see him live and in-person. The Indiana athlete recruit chose receiver as his position of choice on the day and thrived while catching every ball that came his way. Edmond currently has four Power Five offers coming from Baylor, Ole Miss, Iowa State and Purdue, but is severely under-recruited as things stand.

*****

In a camp loaded with quarterback talent it was Indianapolis Cathedral QB Danny O'Neil, who made his presence felt the most. The three-star signal caller has steadily grown over the past year and he now has the frame to accompany his impressive mechanics. O'Neil was impressive from start to finish on the day and capped off his impressive performance with a number of strong throws during the 1-on-1 portion of the event. Colorado was the latest school to offer and look for Deion Sanders and staff to be in the mix for a commitment that could potentially come in the next couple of months.

*****

Malachi Curvey

Curvey traveled all of the way from Iowa to compete in Friday's combine and the trip proved to be well worth his time as he was one of the most impressive 2025 recruits in attendance. Curvey has an incredible frame for his age and there is little question that he will be a force to be reckoned with once he reaches his max potential on the football field. His size, athleticism and upside are obvious after Friday's performance and look for a number of schools to join Iowa State by extending offers in the not-so-distant future.

*****

Omaha (Neb.) Westside standout Christian Jones is another recruit that continues to thrive every time we see him on the camp circuit and has continued to develop since he impressed at the Indianapolis Rivals Camp Series event last spring. He is long, runs well, has fluid hips and is a standout when it comes to coverage and playing in space. While he is strong against the run with full pads on, Jones is also one of those rare linebacker recruits capable of thriving in a camp setting during 1-on-1's. With a handful of Power Five offers, including one from the home-state Nebraska Cornhuskers. Jones is a recruit that has plenty of upside and is probably a little under-recruited at this point.

*****