The 2010s have come to an end and it is on to the 20s. Arizona had an interesting decade that saw the various athletic programs on campus combine for two national championships over the course of the last 10 years with former baseball head coach Andy Lopez earning the program's fourth NCAA championship back in 2012 while Laura Ianello's women's golf team secured the school's 19th national title overall with a victory in the NCAA Tournament in 2018. As 2020 begins we will take a look back at some of games and moments that defined UA athletics over the last decade.

Sept. 18, 2010 - No. 24 Arizona takes down No. 9 Iowa

It's one of the games that fans still talk about nearly 10 years later. Arizona's top-25 battle with Iowa in Tucson brought plenty of excitement to Arizona Stadium on the warm September night. The early-season showdown between the Wildcats and Hawkeyes featured future NFL players and plenty of twists ultimately ending with UA on top after quarterback Nick Foles found Bug Wright for a 4-yard touchdown score leading to the 34-27 victory. Arizona had touchdowns in all three phases of the game that night including a 100-yard kickoff return from Travis Cobb, an interception that was returned for a score by Trevin Wade plus a blocked punt that all helped UA go up by 20 points at halftime. Eventually Iowa would chip away led by quarterback Ricky Stanzi along with help from the Hawkeyes' defense, but the Wildcats came out on top in front of nearly 58,000 fans at Arizona Stadium.

Feb. 19, 2011 - The block heard round the (college basketball) world

It was the moment that even non-Arizona fans recall when thinking about the 2010-11 basketball season for the Wildcats. Sophomore Derrick Williams was well on his way to cementing himself as an NBA lottery pick and he had one of his most memorable plays late in conference play in a matchup against Washington at McKale Center. Arizona's 14-game home winning streak was on the line late in the game with Washington clawing back from a double-digit deficit before Williams had his "Heisman moment" with a huge block on UW's Darnell Grant in the contest's final second. Williams was a secondary defender on the play, and he flew in for the block sending the ball deep into the crowd helping to seal a win for 12th-ranked Wildcats. UA took some lumps the rest of the regular season that year, but it eventually went on a run in the NCAA Tournament resulting in wins over Memphis, Texas and top-seeded Duke en route to a spot in the Elite Eight. The season would come to an end with UA on the losing end of that regional final with UConn, but the run and season announced the return of UA as a college basketball force in the West. Williams would eventually go on to be the second pick in that summer's NBA Draft tying him for the highest pick in program history until Deandre Ayton was selected with the top pick in 2018. His moment on national TV is something that will always be remembered in Arizona basketball lore.

June 25, 2012 - Arizona locks up fourth baseball title

Arizona went into the NCAA Tournament back in 2012 after a strong regular season. The Wildcats finished the regular season with a 38-17 record leading to being the co-champions of the Pac-12 Conference along with UCLA. UA also learned it would be hosting an NCAA Regional for the first time since 1992. The Wildcats dominated the Tucson Regional by outscoring their opponents (Missouri and Louisville) 47-13 that weekend leading to a Super Regional matchup with St. John's at Hi Corbett Field. After two victories, UA made its way to Omaha to take part in the College World Series where its path would be anything but easy. Eventually, the Wildcats would square off against three national seeds – UCLA, Florida State and South Carolina. Lopez' team would need just two games to take down South Carolina in the championship series to earn the program's first national title since 1986. UA would make it back to Omaha in the 2016 season behind new head coach Jay Johnson, but the Wildcats would come up just short of a miracle run to the title after losing to Coastal Carolina in the championship series.

Dec. 15, 2012 - 12.15.12

It was such a memorable day that shirts were made up to commemorate it. Dec. 15, 2012 is one of those days in UA history that will not soon be forgotten. Two events in two different cities that made for one wild day for the Wildcats. The day started with a morning kickoff in Albuquerque as the 7-5 Wildcats faced Nevada in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl. The first season under head coach Rich Rodriguez was not a memorable one, but it did have some bright moments and there was none quite like what took place that cold Saturday in New Mexico. After being down by as many as 21 points, Arizona found a way to pull off a miraculous stretch with less than two minutes to play in the game. First, quarterback Matt Scott found receiver Austin Hill for a score that cut the lead to just six points before a successful onside kick attempt gave UA life for a comeback. Scott hit receiver Tyler Slavin with under 20 seconds left in the game. An interception by linebacker Marquis Flowers, who had previously recovered the onside kick, sealed the win and capped the comeback for the Wildcats. Hours later a big game was set to tip off at McKale Center as two top-10 teams squared off on national TV. In the first top-10 matchup in Tucson since 2004, No. 8 Arizona hosted No. 5 Florida in a huge game at McKale. The night would end with Mark Lyons atop a scorer's table and the Wildcats victorious after the school's second comeback win of the day. UA closed a six-point gap in the final minute that was capped by a layup from Lyons with under 10 seconds to go after a missed free throw from the Gators. Florida was able to get up one last heave, but the story had been written.

Feb. 1, 2014 - Ashley's injury derails Arizona's perfect season

Through the first three months of the season there was no question about the top team in college basketball. Arizona was that team. The Wildcats went into their road matchup against Cal with a perfect 21-0 record and a number one by their name. Arizona was rolling with an eight-week stay at the top spot in the rankings, and there was nothing that was going to stop it. Well, almost nothing. Early in the game against the Golden Bears the Bay Area native went down and he didn't get up nor did he return to the floor the rest of the night. UA would lose the game to a last-second shot from Cal's Justin Cobbs, and afterward Sean Miller said he believed Ashley's foot was broken. When the results came back UA fans' biggest fears were confirmed. Ashley had a broken foot and would not play for the rest of the season. UA would lose three more times before reaching the NCAA Tournament, but in March all that matters is how you play that day. Armed with arguably his best roster, Miller entered the tournament as the top seed in the West Region and would ultimately meet the No. 2-seed Wisconsin with both head coaches looking to reach their first Final Four. The game would come down to a final shot that was missed by UA guard Nick Johnson in overtime. It was a big "what if" of Arizona basketball considering Ashley would have been the perfect matchup for UA against Frank Kaminsky and the Badgers. It's hard to imagine the Wildcats missing out on that year's Final Four with the California big man in the lineup that day. Miller continues to work on reaching his first Final Four heading into the new decade.

Nov. 28, 2014 - UA earns the Pac-12 South Division crown

Sometimes a good season comes out of nowhere. There was no reason to believe that Arizona would be the team representing the Pac-12 South back in 2014, but the emergence of linebacker Scooby Wright and the cast around him made it a reality. The Wildcats didn't head into the year with great momentum, but the pieces all lined up for Rodriguez's team that season. The magic started early in the year with the fabled "Hill Mary" play from quarterback Anu Solomon to Hill that gave the Wildcats a win over the Golden Bears. The next week UA kept it rolling with an impressive road victory over Marcus Mariota and the Oregon Ducks the following weekend. That is when the magic began to feel real. Eventually everything fell into place so well that UA's final regular season game would also be the de facto Pac-12 South title game as the winner of the 2014 Territorial Cup Game would be the division's representative in the conference championship. The game started with a bang as Wright came up with a strip sack that was recovered by Anthony Lopez for a touchdown giving UA an early lead. The Wildcats would eventually hang on securing the best season of the decade for the Wildcats.

Sept. 26, 2017 - The scandal that shook college basketball

The morning of Sept. 26, 2017 is one that will not soon be forgotten and the ramifications of what took place that day are still being felt by the programs and individuals involved. That is the morning the FBI arrested several men including four college basketball assistant coaches charging the men with various federal crimes. Among the group was then-Arizona assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson who was charged with fraud and corruption. Rather than go to trial, Richardson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and was sentenced to three months in prison. Richardson, who the program quickly decided to part ways with, was released from prison back in October. The story does not end there, however, as schools now find themselves in a battle with the NCAA. Arizona is one of the programs that has been investigated by the NCAA as part of the fallout from the FBI's case although only some of the schools have received a notice of allegations from the organization as of now. It is possible that 2020 brings the next phase of the process for Arizona. At this point not much change has resulted from the FBI's investigation into college basketball, but it certainly lifted the veil on the underbelly of the game for a time.

May 23, 2018 - Arizona women's golf takes home the NCAA Championship

The cloud that hung over UA during 2017 gave way to some sunshine in the spring of 2018 as the school earned its second national title of the decade with a story that is fitting of the program. Former UA golfer Laura Ianello was part of the last team that won the championship back in 2000 and in 2018 she found herself at the top of the program coaching her alma mater to the first title since her playing days. Arizona had to fight its way through the rounds of the NCAA Tournament that year even needing playoff holes just to make the final eight-team bracket. Eventually the Wildcats found themselves squaring off against No. 2-seed Alabama with the title on the line after taking down No. 1 UCLA and No. 5 Stanford. Haley Moore sealed the championship with a birdie on the first playoff hole to secure the win for the Wildcats.

April 6, 2019 - Adia Barnes leads UA to a WNIT title

The latter half of the decade certainly belonged to the women. On the heels of a women's golf title in 2018, the UA women's basketball team made its move into the spotlight in the spring of 2019. Like Ianello, Adia Barnes is the head coach at her alma mater and she has the team clicking like it was back in her playing days. Heading into the new decade the Wildcats are ranked inside the top 20 and remain undefeated in the current season. The momentum for the new year came at the end of last season when the Wildcats went on a miracle run through the postseason to finish with a WNIT title in front of a sellout crowd at McKale Center. Tucson likes a winner and fans certainly came out for Barnes' squad on the final day of the WNIT that ended with a 14-point win over Northwestern setting up the success the team has heading into 2020.

May 25, 2019 - Candrea, Wildcats punch their ticket to OKC