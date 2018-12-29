Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-29 16:44:57 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Moments that defined 2018: Miller begins his rebuild

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona didn't end up having the result it wanted in March with a surprising loss to Buffalo in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It didn't take long for Sean Miller and his one assistant coa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}