MLB Draft: Chase Silseth leads latest group of Arizona players drafted

Four players from Arizona were picked on the second day of the Major League Baseball Draft Monday, and the second day of the draft pulled a few more Wildcats off the board. UA pitchers Chase Silseth and Austin Smith plus second baseman Kobe Kato all were selected selected Wednesday during the final 10 rounds of this year's draft.

Silseth didn't have to wait long on the third day of the draft to have his name called as the Pac-12 All-Conference team member was selected in the 11th round with pick No. 321 overall by the Los Angeles Angels.

The hard-throwing righty served as the Wildcats' Friday night starter throughout the season and eventually ended the year with an 8-1 record 5.55 ERA in 18 starts. The New Mexico native led the Wildcats with 105 strikeouts in his first season with the team after transferring from the College of Southern Nevada.

Silseth was named the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week in early May after impressive performances against USC and Utah.

It took a couple rounds for the next Arizona player to be selected as Kato was picked by the Houston Astros in the 13th round with the 388th pick overall. The sophomore from Hawaii was Arizona's starting second baseman throughout the 2021 season, and he became an integral part of the offensive production for the Wildcats.

Kato finished the season with a .350 batting average to go with 21 extra base hits, including 16 doubles, 34 RBIs and 43 walks.

Smith's selection at No. 547 overall in the 18th round capped the day and the draft for the Wildcats. The right-hander from Texas emerged late in the season as a Sunday opener for the Wildcats. He finished the year with a 4.50 ERA and a 2-1 record.

He ultimately made six starts for the Wildcats with nine appearances overall. Smith had 16 strikeouts in 18 innings during the 2021 season.

In all the Wildcats had seven players drafted, which was good enough to tie Arizona for fourth-most among Division I college programs this year. That mark also helped this year's group tie for the fifth-most in program history.

Outfielder Ryan Holgate (No. 70), first baseman Branden Boissiere (No. 82), center fielder Donta' Williams (No. 106) and pitcher Gil Luna (No. 275) were all selected on the second day of the draft Monday.