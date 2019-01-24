Miller has sharp words for his team after blowout loss against USC
LOS ANGELES — It didn't take a keen eye to see Arizona had issues Thursday night on the road at Galen Center against USC. The Wildcats (14-6, 5-2 Pac-12) were shorthanded as starting center Chase Jeter sat out with a sore back after falling last weekend in a win over Oregon State back in Tucson.
It was a bad time for the Wildcats to have their lone center out as USC used its size to hurt Arizona all night in the paint in what eventually turned into one of the worst losses of the season for Sean Miller's team. The UA head coach said he has never put a smaller team on the floor than he did Thursday night.
It showed as the Wildcats were dominated around the basket with USC having a 40-28 edge in points in the paint and having 51 rebounds to 39 for UA. USC big man Nick Rakocevic scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Trojans.
Thursday night's game was another one in which the Wildcats had issues on offense as there were long stretches when UA couldn't get the ball in the basket with some of the shots ending up far off the mark. It resulted in the Wildcats shooting 27.8 percent (20-72) from the field and 20 percent (5-25) from 3-point range.
UA missed Jeter, but it was much more than just a height disadvantage that hindered the Wildcats Thursday night.
"We got killed," Miller said after Thursday night's loss. "I credit SC. We missed a lot of shots. Usually when you go on the road and things don't work out you're like, 'man, they had 20 turnovers, 15 turnovers' but seven turnovers is excellent. That's the one thing that we can feel good about, but just couldn't make a shot.
"And, it wasn't one guy it was really everybody."
Arizona had to face a nemesis it has seen quite a bit of lately with USC playing zone defense for the entirety of the game. USC coach Andy Enfield said he has never done that before in his career and the Wildcats made him look like a genius struggling to get anything going offensively. At one point UA was down to 10 percent from 3-point range.
However, it wasn't that part of the game that had Miller most concerned as the Wildcats missed a handful of point-blank layups while also failing to take advantage of a couple opportunities with mismatches down the floor.
It left the UA head coach with some strong words for his team after the game.
"If you have a problem with confidence at Arizona it's a bad place to be," he said. "We've been kicking ass in this league for a long time. If making layups is a problem, that's a real big problem. Confidence is earned through hard work and performance.
"You can give certain guys confidence, but at the end of the day any athlete it has to come from within. There has to be a belief in themselves and confidence can't be like a fever where it's there and then, 'man, you lost it.' You got the confidence fever again and then you lost it. For us we've gotta take it ... kind of one day at a time and be the best team we can be, bounce back and see where we're at."
Jeter's importance can't be overlooked in Thursday night's game, however, as the Wildcats could have certainly used his presence inside to help prevent the ease with which the Trojans were able to make plays around the basket. Not having him on the floor hindered UA throughout the game and it didn't take long to see the effects.
"It's definitely a tough deal," sophomore forward Ira Lee, who finished with a team-high 12 points, said. "He's our captain, and he's our only true center. So, it was a tough deal but I felt like we battled tonight.
"We made a lot of mistakes, and USC is really talented. They're talented and they're an older team and they capitalized on all the mistakes tonight."
Miller said he is uncertain if Jeter will be able to play Saturday night when the Wildcats take on UCLA at Pauley Pavilion.