LOS ANGELES — It didn't take a keen eye to see Arizona had issues Thursday night on the road at Galen Center against USC. The Wildcats (14-6, 5-2 Pac-12) were shorthanded as starting center Chase Jeter sat out with a sore back after falling last weekend in a win over Oregon State back in Tucson.

It was a bad time for the Wildcats to have their lone center out as USC used its size to hurt Arizona all night in the paint in what eventually turned into one of the worst losses of the season for Sean Miller's team. The UA head coach said he has never put a smaller team on the floor than he did Thursday night.

It showed as the Wildcats were dominated around the basket with USC having a 40-28 edge in points in the paint and having 51 rebounds to 39 for UA. USC big man Nick Rakocevic scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Trojans.

Thursday night's game was another one in which the Wildcats had issues on offense as there were long stretches when UA couldn't get the ball in the basket with some of the shots ending up far off the mark. It resulted in the Wildcats shooting 27.8 percent (20-72) from the field and 20 percent (5-25) from 3-point range.

UA missed Jeter, but it was much more than just a height disadvantage that hindered the Wildcats Thursday night.

"We got killed," Miller said after Thursday night's loss. "I credit SC. We missed a lot of shots. Usually when you go on the road and things don't work out you're like, 'man, they had 20 turnovers, 15 turnovers' but seven turnovers is excellent. That's the one thing that we can feel good about, but just couldn't make a shot.

"And, it wasn't one guy it was really everybody."