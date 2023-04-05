With added depth and experience each year of the Jedd Fisch era, the defense has been a focal point for the Wildcats in hopes of taking the team to the next level this fall.

So far, there has been a rotation with veteran and young talent that has been able to give not only the players more opportunities at different positions, but also give the coaches more looks for what given personnel they can use down the line.

“Spring football is for evaluation,” Fisch said. “So many linebackers are going through, so many (defensive backs) are going through. … So just to be able to see all these guys making plays around the field is great. We don’t have to make a decision on our starting 11 anytime soon, so our goal is to see how many guys we can get ready to play."