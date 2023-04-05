With added depth and experience each year of the Jedd Fisch era, the defense has been a focal point for the Wildcats in hopes of taking the team to the next level this fall.
So far, there has been a rotation with veteran and young talent that has been able to give not only the players more opportunities at different positions, but also give the coaches more looks for what given personnel they can use down the line.
“Spring football is for evaluation,” Fisch said. “So many linebackers are going through, so many (defensive backs) are going through. … So just to be able to see all these guys making plays around the field is great. We don’t have to make a decision on our starting 11 anytime soon, so our goal is to see how many guys we can get ready to play."
As seen last season, a lot of the younger linebackers, such as rising sophomore Jacob Manu, received true game experience in the latter half of last season. This trend is set to continue to go along with transfer linebackers such as Daniel Heimuili and Justin Flowe, who bring a veteran presence that has already made an impact around the field in the last three weeks.
“They got experience,” defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen said. “The good thing about it is that they work together, obviously more reps will come as they get used to the system.”
