Mid-spring football practice evaluation: Arizona's offense
Aidan Wohl
•
GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
Concluding its first scrimmage last Saturday, Arizona will enter its fourth week and the mid-way point of spring football camp. So far throughout camp, the Wildcats’ offense for the most part looked sharp and despite somewhat newer personnel, they look to exceed expectations as the team heads into the spring game on April 15th at 3:40 p.m. (MST).
Within the first practices, the Wildcats’ offense appeared noticeably more fast-paced and on the same page within the route tree from the receivers and the movement on the offensive line. This has been due in large part to the leadership and play of second-year starting quarterback Jayden de Laura, who has taken strides physically and mentally since arriving in Tucson for spring camp a year ago. de Laura has noticed improvements within the offensive flow since around the same time last year.
