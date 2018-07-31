Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-31 14:20:25 -0500') }} basketball Edit

McDaniels staying busy, taking rise to stardom in stride

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

It wasn't that Jaden McDaniels was an unknown at the beginning of the year, but as the calendar flips to August he is becoming a household name on the recruiting scene. The 6-foot-9 forward is cert...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}