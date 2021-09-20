MBB news: Arizona will play home-and-home series with Southern

The Pac-12 Conference announced Monday that it will be entering a basketball educational and scheduling partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference for both the men's and women's basketball programs within the two leagues. The partnership will allow for home-and-home series between schools from within the two conferences.

The matchups for the first two seasons of the partnership on the men's side were announced with the games between the women's teams set to be announced at a later date.

Arizona will be part of the initial matchups with the Wildcats set to host Southern University in November 2022 followed by a trip to Baton Rouge to face the Jaguars in the 2023-24 season.

The Wildcats beat Southern, 69-43, in the lone meeting between the two teams back in 2013 at McKale Center. However, UA is no stranger to playing teams from the SWAC as it faced Texas Southern in the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

"As part of our Pac-12 Impact initiative to find ways to support and promote diversity and inclusion through sport, we could not be more proud to join with the SWAC on this first-of-its-kind initiative. All credit goes to the basketball head coaches and athletics directors from both conferences for wanting to go above and beyond by creating a truly inclusive and meaningful partnership that will help raise awareness of the important role of HBCUs in higher education," said Pac-12 Deputy Commissioner and Men's Basketball Sport Administrator Jamie Zaninovich in a statement released by the league. "On behalf of our membership, coaches and student-athletes, we thank Dr. McClelland and our friends at the SWAC for embarking on this historic initiative with us."

As part of the scheduling alliance, programs from each conference will participate in two-year home-and-home series over the course of four years from the 2022-23 to 2025-26 seasons. Six programs from each conference will participate in the 2022-23/2023-24 series, followed by the remaining six programs in 2024-25/2025-26.

"The Southwestern Athletic Conference is extremely excited to partner with the Pac-12 for what we truly feel will be a remarkable experience for our student-athletes and 12 member institutions,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “This is a game changer and the opportunity for a collaboration of this significant magnitude has never occurred in the history of HBCU Athletics. We applaud the Pac-12 and its leadership for having the foresight and vision to put this historical initiative together. The Pac-12 has shown a steadfast commitment towards playing an active role in diversity initiatives and impactful collaborations with HBCUs and this partnership is a win-win for both conferences as our respective missions are closely aligned. The Pac-12 and the SWAC are united in our efforts to expand the positive impact of the game of basketball well beyond the court. We’re excited to get this new venture started and truly feel the best is yet to come.”

Arizona will take the floor for the first time under new head coach Tommy Lloyd Oct. 2 when the Wildcats host their annual Red-Blue Game at McKale Center.