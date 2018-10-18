Luther finding his role as UA gets ready for its season
There have been times in recent years when there was no need for Sean Miller to urge some of his players to be more aggressive or assertive. However, Ryan Luther is just a little bit different. The Pittsburgh grad transfer has earned a good reputation among his coaches and as he gets ready to begin what will be his only season in Tucson his new coach already likes what he sees with one caveat.
Miller wants to see his versatile new forward trust himself and his skill set even more to provide the Wildcats with what they need at a crucial spot on the floor.
"One thing he's learning right now is our team needs him to be productive," Miller said after Sunday's Red-Blue Game. "He's more than happy to be a good team player. He's a ball mover and sets good screens, does what he's supposed to. If he misses an assignment he's very hard on himself.
"We we want him to play with confidence and we want him to look to score, because when he looks to score he's only going to make good decisions. He knows what he's doing out there. So, being more aggressive I think is the message that he's hearing a lot from us."
Luther, who could play a few different spots on the floor, was a bright spot in the Red-Blue Game especially down the stretch when he helped the Red Team to a victory. He scored 10 points to go with four rebounds and two assists in that game showing that he has value for his new team.
That versatility is something that could help the Wildcats as the team goes through a transition to being less centered around the front court with no 7-footers on the roster this year.
"Well, Ryan's a very good shooter at every level," Miller said of Luther who led the intrasquad scrimmage over the weekend with a couple 3-pointers. "Around the basket, he can shoot the 3-point shot and I'd say he's one of our top 3-point shooters. So he can really be in one of those four-out positions. He's an excellent free-throw shooter and and you might have seen today where he's a clever passer and takes care of the basketball.
"He's been very well coached."
Miller has done well with players who will allow themselves to be coached and if there's one thing Arizona knows heading into Luther's brief stop in Tucson is that he is someone the staff can get the message across to easily and know it will be received well.
"I think one of the things we feels so good about him is they loved coaching him," Miller said about Kevin Stallings and Jamie Dixon who both coached Luther at Pitt. "He's also an incredible teammate and good person, and someone we're again relying a lot on for leadership and experience because that's not something we have a lot of."
As Arizona's staff continues to try and urge Luther to be more assertive and boost his confidence, the new UA forward is plenty happy to help out wherever he can with his new team.
"It feels different, I was there for four years but at the end of the day I'm taking my experience and taking what I learned and fitting in with these guys," Luther said after Sunday's Red-Blue Game. "I'm trying to help the team out in any way. ... I really just try to lead by example and play my game. Don't do anything that I can't do and just play within myself and be aggressive and be there for my teammates."