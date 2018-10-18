There have been times in recent years when there was no need for Sean Miller to urge some of his players to be more aggressive or assertive. However, Ryan Luther is just a little bit different. The Pittsburgh grad transfer has earned a good reputation among his coaches and as he gets ready to begin what will be his only season in Tucson his new coach already likes what he sees with one caveat.

Miller wants to see his versatile new forward trust himself and his skill set even more to provide the Wildcats with what they need at a crucial spot on the floor.

"One thing he's learning right now is our team needs him to be productive," Miller said after Sunday's Red-Blue Game. "He's more than happy to be a good team player. He's a ball mover and sets good screens, does what he's supposed to. If he misses an assignment he's very hard on himself.

"We we want him to play with confidence and we want him to look to score, because when he looks to score he's only going to make good decisions. He knows what he's doing out there. So, being more aggressive I think is the message that he's hearing a lot from us."

Luther, who could play a few different spots on the floor, was a bright spot in the Red-Blue Game especially down the stretch when he helped the Red Team to a victory. He scored 10 points to go with four rebounds and two assists in that game showing that he has value for his new team.