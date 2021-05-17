Arizona head coach Jay Johnson has been consistent in his belief that the strength of his team is the depth of hits pitching staff. The numbers have not shown that consistently throughout the year, and that group can easily be overshadowed by the Wildcats' explosive offense. However, recently the progress by Arizona's pitchers has been more noticeable.

Left-hander Garrett Irvin tossed the team's first complete game since 2019 in a 4-1 win over Washington on Saturday night before left-handed reliever Gil Luna turned in the longest outing of his career Sunday.

The junior was on the mound for four innings and looked to be in complete control as he worked around a few tough calls to earn his first win of the season. Luna faced 15 batters and gave up just two hits without surrendering a run in an 11-2 win for Arizona.

Sunday's matchup against the Huskies marked the final Pac-12 home game for UA this year meaning the postseason is on the horizon. Every team wants to be playing its best this time of year, and right now the Wildcats have started to see more growth with the group on the mound.

"The left-handed piece is so important," UA head coach Jay Johnson said Sunday. "I viewed Gil as a big part of what we were gonna do this year. ... It didn't go great for him at the start, but that's kinda water under the bridge now. I think he's helping our team and really happy about that.