Local Rivals100 DE Elijah Rushing backs off Arizona commitment
Arizona made waves when it beat out many of the top programs in the country for a commitment from local Tucson-Salpointe star edge rusher Elijah Rushing. The Rivals100 prospect would have been one of the top in-state prospects to sign with the Wildcats in quite some time, and it served as a significant pickup in Jedd Fisch's development of the program as head coach.
Sunday evening, that came to a halt. Rushing announced his decision to back away from his prior pledge to the hometown school opening up his recruitment while effectively taking the Wildcats out of the running as he focuses his attention elsewhere.
"I have taken into consideration the recent progress and strides the program has made," Rushing wrote in a social media post announcing his decision Sunday evening. "Although it is evident that the program is on the rise, I have to consider my future goal. I have come to the conclusion that the program is not the right fit for me to take the next step with regard to my development. I am, therefore, decommitting from the program."
Rushing had been committed to the Wildcats since July following a lengthy process that took him on several visits around the country. Ultimately, he decided to stay close to home giving him an opportunity to once again play on the same team as his brother Cruz, a current defensive back for the Wildcats.
When speaking with GOAZCATS.com's Aidan Wohl on Friday night after Salpointe's game, Rushing gave no indication about his upcoming decision only two days later and spoke positively about his relationship with the team — particularly defensive ends and outside linebackers coach Jason Kaufusi.
