Arizona made waves when it beat out many of the top programs in the country for a commitment from local Tucson-Salpointe star edge rusher Elijah Rushing. The Rivals100 prospect would have been one of the top in-state prospects to sign with the Wildcats in quite some time, and it served as a significant pickup in Jedd Fisch's development of the program as head coach.

Sunday evening, that came to a halt. Rushing announced his decision to back away from his prior pledge to the hometown school opening up his recruitment while effectively taking the Wildcats out of the running as he focuses his attention elsewhere.

"I have taken into consideration the recent progress and strides the program has made," Rushing wrote in a social media post announcing his decision Sunday evening. "Although it is evident that the program is on the rise, I have to consider my future goal. I have come to the conclusion that the program is not the right fit for me to take the next step with regard to my development. I am, therefore, decommitting from the program."