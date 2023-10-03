Local Tucson-Salpointe defensive end Keona Wilhite committed to hometown Arizona back in June, and his pledge eventually helped the Wildcats in their pursuit to secure top in-state edge rusher Elijah Rushing. Now, only one of the Salpointe stars remains committed to the school.

Wilhite announced decision to back away from his pledge to the hometown program with the plan of reopening his recruitment and resetting the process.

“It has been an incredible journey, and I have the utmost respect for the Program, Coaching Staff, and the entire Wildcat community,” Wilhite wrote in a post made to social media. “After thorough prayer, contemplation, and consulting with my family, I have made the difficult choice to Decommit from the University of Arizona. I have officially opportunity for recruitment.”

Wilhite, who is currently rated as the No. 20 prospect from Arizona by Rivals, had been part of a resurgence of in-state recruiting for the Wildcats under head coach Jedd Fisch. UA had been building the best class of in-state prospects in the country with five commitments from prospects rated inside the top 20 of the state rankings.

His relationship with Rushing, the current No. 1 recruit in the state, played a role in the Wildcats building their star-studded class, which also includes Rivals250 quarterback Demond Williams, Jr.

UA had to win a battle to earn a commitment from Wilhite in June as he made official visits to UCLA and Oregon State in June as well. Those schools could come back into the picture, but the program to pay close attention to now is Washington.

The Huskies have not stopped recruiting Wilhite and had been one of the top programs in the picture for him earlier in the year.

According to MaxPreps, Wilhite has been credited with 19 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 4 passes defensed so far during his senior season.

Arizona now sits with 20 commitments in the class after Wilhite's decision. The Wildcats are ranked 39th overall in the 2024 Rivals team recruiting rankings.