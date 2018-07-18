Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-18 16:18:53 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Live period preview: Recruits we're excited to see this week

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

It's the week before the big week, but there are still plenty of games and recruits to watch as the second of the three extended weekends of the July evaluation period gets underway Wednesday eveni...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}