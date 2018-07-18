Live period preview: Recruits we're excited to see this week
It's the week before the big week, but there are still plenty of games and recruits to watch as the second of the three extended weekends of the July evaluation period gets underway Wednesday eveni...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news