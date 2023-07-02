With a larger role next seasonas ths projectes starting point guard, Kylan Boswell, who just turned 18 a couple months ago has picked up a lot of ground for his development in the six games played since being selected to a be a part the Team USA U19 World Cup team. “Those are awesome opportunities to represent your country in a very well respected event,” coach Tommy Lloyd said during a summer press conference. “These guys have a (chance) to have an experience and make memories of a lifetime.”

Averaging 6.4 points, 2.3 assists per game, Boswell has shown that he can contribute on a team filled with players at a similar stage of their collegiate career. The 6-foot-2 rising sophomore has also shown his prowess on the defensive end and has demonstrated serious improvement from his freshman campaign, averaging 1.6 steals per game, one more steal than he averaged at the UA last season.

“Kylan is getting better and better and better,” Lloyd said about Boswell following Arizona’s win against Colorado last season.

Already handling and performing with a plethora of adversity with a reclassifying to enroll into college at 17-years-old and a foot injury last season, this new foreign experience may help Boswell reach even further heights as he gets set to complement North Carolina star Caleb Love in the starting lineup in November. “I’m gonna bring that (dog mentality) with me everywhere I go, it’s just who I am,” Boswell said early last season.

USA U19 Team and Boswell saw their run in thr Bronze Medal game in a 84-70 loss to Turkey to end the summer games.