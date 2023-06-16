Arizona rising sophomore Kylan Boswell has landed a spot on the USA Men’s U19 National Team, the USA Basketball Junior National Team's Twitter announced on Friday morning.

Boswell, who just came off his first season with the Wildcats as a reclassified freshman turned heads with his play in the second half of the season.

Coming into a collegiate program as a 17-year-old, as well as recovering from a broken foot injury, Boswell persevered through a lot of adversity, which ultimately helped his progression throughout his freshman campaign.

The Wildcat guard went from averaging just under three points a game throughout his first 20 games, to becoming a key contributor for Tommy Lloyd off the bench, delivering in big moments that saw him drain four three pointers for 14 points in a 82-73 loss against top-ranked UCLA.

Boswell is expected to be a starting guard for the Wildcats and play alongside star North Carolina transfer guard Caleb Love this upcoming season.

Boswell and the USA Men’s U19 National Team will play their first game of the summer on June 24 against Madagacar in Debrecan, Hungary at 3:30 a.m. (MST).