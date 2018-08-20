Klumph's arrival should bring change to Arizona's punter spot
Last place is not where you want to be in any category, but that is where Arizona found itself at the end of the 2017 season on the Pac-12 punting list. The Wildcats dropped to 12th in the league i...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news