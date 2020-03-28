Connections are especially important in a time when in-person recruiting is not allowed to take place. A relationship between his coach at College of San Mateo and Arizona's Taylor Mazzone helped offensive line prospect Sam Langi's hope come to fruition. The 6-foot-5 junior college recruit from South San Francisco wanted to play at the Power Five level especially if he could do so in the Pac-12.

However, those programs had not been pursuing him as much as other schools had earlier in the process. That changed when the Wildcats started to make it clear that Langi had their attention last month.

The relationship intensified and Saturday he decided to make his commitment to the program public giving the Wildcats another offensive line prospect in the 2020 class and another piece to help with the future of the program.

Langi, who has three years of eligibility to play two, is planning to redshirt this season but his excitement about joining Kevin Sumlin's program is at a high level after he had to wait to get the offer he wanted.

"I was excited when I first heard from them, because I knew they were Pac-12," Langi said Saturday after making his decision. "That was my goal to get Pac-12 or higher. It was surprising to get it, but I'm just thankful to be able to have this opportunity to further my academic and football career."