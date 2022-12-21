Up until just a few weeks ago incoming Arizona defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto didn't really have any options on the table. He visited USC during the season and felt good about that trip, but there was not much interest elsewhere until just recently when Wildcats outside linebackers coach Jason Kaufusi stopped by his school, Mt. San Antonio College, in California.
Kaufusi was able to get a look at the 6-foot-3, 270-pound linemen, and the conversations began. He still didn't have an offer when he made the trek out to Tucson over the weekend, but eventually before the end of his stay that offer came. He committed upon receiving the offer and now he will return to Arizona for good in early January.
Mailoto, who is ranked as a two-star prospect, appreciated the honesty he heard from the Arizona coaching staff and that ultimately helped him make his decision.
"Talking to coach [Johnny] Nansen, talking to coach Kaufusi, talking to coach [Ricky] Hunley, all of them told me straight up what it is and what it wasn't," Mailoto said about the conversations he had with the staff. "So, that impacted me a lot towards making this decision. It's great.
